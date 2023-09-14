Legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar is one of the most active celebrities on social media. After a successful playing career, Tendulkar now shares his opinions on various cricketing events, among other things. On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, Tendulkar quizzed his followers about some cricketing terminologies. Taking to X (Twitter), Tendulkar asked his fans to name the umpire, wicket-keeper, fielder, and helmet in Hindi. "Can you tell me, what are the following cricket words in Hindi?," Tendulkar wrote in Hindi.

While a lot of fans asked if Google search can be used to respond to the questions, some did share their answers in the comment section.





1. Umpire



2. Wicket-keeper



3. Fielder



4. Helmet — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 14, 2023

Fans were quick to respond with some interesting answers.

Tendulkar represented India in 200 Tests, the most by any player. He scored 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78, with 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries to his name, with the best score of 248*.

The maestro also played 463 ODIs, scoring 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83 and a strike rate of 86.23. He scored 49 centuries and 96 fifties in the format, with the best score of 200*. He is the first-ever player to score an ODI double hundred. He is the highest run-scorer ever across both formats.

Tendulkar also scored 10 runs in one T20I he played. In 664 matches, he scored 34,357 runs at an average of 48.52 and a strike rate of over 67, with 100 centuries and 164 fifties. He is the leading run-scorer in international cricket history. He is also the only player to have scored 100 centuries in international cricket.

During his long career, the former batter represented India in six World Cups. He was also a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad.

