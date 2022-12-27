One of the biggest stalwarts in the global cricketing spectrum, Babar Azam has seen many questions being raised over his job as a captain. Though Pakistan reached the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 and have done reasonably well in a few other assignments, the home Test series loss to England saw critics launching a sharpened attack at the young batter. When the new Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) boss was asked about his views on Babar's captaincy, he called him 'son of the soil'.

Earlier, former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja had given Babar his ultimate backing, suggesting he can't even imagine life without the star batter.

"I haven't thought about it because I never imagined a life without Babar Azam," Raja had said.

During a press conference, Najam Sethi, the man who replaced Ramiz Raja at the helm, was informed about his predecessor's take on Babar's captaincy by a reporter who asked about his opinion on the matter.

"Babar Azam is the star of Pakistan. Without him the Pakistan team would be without its son of the soil. He is in our hearts and will always remain there," Sethi said in response.

Sponsored by Vuukle

On being pressed about the topic, Sethi said that he needs to consult the matter with other people in the board before coming to a conclusion.

"I will listen to advice and recommendations from the people I appoint as I don't make cricketing decisions by myself," he said.

The new PCB chairman was also asked about his views on the Asia Cup controversy. He suggested that the board will follow what the government asks them to.

"We will obey whatever the government would suggest to us and we will seek the government's advice when the time arrives, similar to the last time I was the chairman. As far as the Asia Cup is concerned, I will go to ACC (Asian Cricket Council) and see what the situation is and we'll take a decision that is in the better interest of the game. We have to see what the other board's position is, we have to play cricket with everyone, and we will not take any step which can cause any isolation," said Sethi.

Featured Video Of The Day

India's Top FIFA World Cup Final Moments