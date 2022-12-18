KL Rahul, the stand-in captain of the Indian team for the first Test against Bangladesh, couldn't evade being asked a question about FIFA World Cup, arguably the biggest sporting tournament in the world. At the end of the first Test in Chattogram, Rahul was asked about his and his teammates' support for the FIFA World Cup final which will be contested between Argentina and France on Sunday. The opening batter's response, however, left the entire media room in splits as he suggested that the teams the boys have been supporting are already out.

"Whichever team we were supporting are all out already," Rahul said on being asked if the team will be a little bit divided with their support of the two finalists -- Argentina and France.

"There were few Brazil fans, there were few England fans. So, I don't really know who is an Argentina or France supporter, so we'll just enjoy the game. We're watching the game together, and we'll have a good meal," he added.

The Karnataka batter revealed the team's plan for the FIFA World Cup, suggesting the players will enjoy a good meal and relax as Argentina and France square-off in the title-decider in Qatar.

"Like I said five days after a game is really tiring, so enjoy tonight, watch the game. Final of the World Cup, we all love football. Most of you have seen we're always playing football for warmups, even back in the room.

"FIFA was big early on but the boys have relaxed a bit, there are other priorities, so it'll be interesting to watch the game today. We will be divided a little bit, that's what makes watching sports fun," Rahul said.

As for the first Test, India completed a comprehensive victory over Bangladesh, beating the hosts by 188 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

