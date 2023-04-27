Ajinkya Rahane's return to India's squad for the World Test Championship sent several cricket lovers across the country into a state of euphoria. Rahane, a veteran of the game, hadn't played for India since January last year but was called up for the WTC final against Australia. Though there remain those who are baffled over the long-term validity of Rahane's re-call, former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector MSK Prasad has lauded the current bunch of selectors for the move.

"It's a fair team, it's the right call. Ajinkya with so much uncertainty in the middle-order, I think they (selectors) were absolutely right," Prasad was quoted as saying by India Today.

Rahane's comeback after 15 months was on predictable lines following Shreyas Iyer's back injury that ruled him out of the grand finale. Iyer recently underwent surgery in the UK to treat stress fractures in his lower back. Seeing the right-handed batter return, Prasad couldn't be happier.

"I am very, very happy for him. He has always been a wonderful performer for India in the away series. And I think he fits the bill perfectly. Full credit to the selectors for bringing him back.

His selection has more to do with carrying enough experienced batters in the line-up as Indian teams have had their share of struggles in SENA countries during one-off games like these.

The 34-year-old, who led Mumbai during the entire domestic season, scored nearly 700 runs but what stood out was how he has improved his attacking game in the IPL and is looking more purposeful than ever before with a strike-rate of 190 in seven games so far.

Since it is a one-off game, the selectors may not have found it logical to have a second keeper in the side. There is every chance that team management might try struggling KL Rahul not only as a middle order but also as a keeper and Rahane could play as an extra batter.

Suryakumar could feel hard done by as he got to play only one Test which isn't an indicator of a cricketer's long-format abilities but Sharma and Dravid wanted more experience in the batting department.

With PTI inputs