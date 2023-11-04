Oman will lock horns with Nepal in the Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2023 final on November 5, with the match scheduled to commence at 10:45 AM IST. The Oman cricket team won all three matches of Group A, which featured Nepal, Malaysia and Singapore alongside them. In the semi-final, they defeated Bahrain convincingly by 10 wickets to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2024 and seal the final berth in the ongoing qualifier tournament. On the other hand, Nepal won two and lost once in Group A. They got the better of Singapore and Malaysia comfortably before going down to Oman in a narrow five-run defeat. Ahead of the final, the Nepal cricket team overcame UAE by eight wickets to advance to the T20 World Cup 2024 and the final of the Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2023.

With a T20 World Cup 2024 spot already confirmed, the two teams will battle it out for the top honours at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Sunday.

OMN vs NEP pitch report

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur is a balanced pitch. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 145 runs. The team winning the toss should look to bat first as the majority of the games played on this ground have been won by the team batting first.

Pace or spin?

The venue can be deemed neutral for bowlers as both pacers and spinners get similar assistance from the pitch.

OMN vs NEP Weather Report

The temperature at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur will hover around 21.02'C and humidity is expected to be around 50%.

OMN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks

Aqib Ilyas Sulehri: Aqib Ilyas is a very consistent player in terms of fantasy points. The top-order batter has an average of 97 fantasy points in the last 10 games. In the three recent matches, Aqib Ilyas has scored 65 runs. He is also a handy bowler, bowling off break and in recent matches has taken 4, 0, 2, 0, 1 wickets at an average of 1.4 per match. This player has had a good time at this venue in the recent matches played here and has taken seven wickets.

Sandeep Lamichhane: Sandeep Lamichhane is a bowler and has an average of 60 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 9.2 and can be a good safe pick for your team. Lamichhane is a leg-break bowler and in the last four matches, he has taken seven wickets at an average of 1.4. Sandeep Lamichhane has a very good record against this opponent, taking 2, 0, 3, 0 and 2 wickets in the recent matches.

Shakeel Ahmad:Shakeel Ahmad has an average of 50 match fantasy points in the last nine games and is a very consistent player in terms of fantasy points. Shakeel Ahmad is a slow left-arm orthodox bowler and in the recently played four matches, he has taken six wickets at an average of 1.2.

Zeeshan Maqsood: Zeeshan Maqsood has an average of 62 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. In the last three matches, he has scored 58 runs, averaging 11.6 per match.

Karan KC: Karan KC is another consistent cricketer in terms of fantasy points. Karan KC has an average of 58 match fantasy points in the last 10 games. He bowls right-arm fast and in the recently played four matches, he has taken 0, 3, 0, 0 and 2 wickets. Karan KC has a very good record against Oman, taking 3, 0, 0, 2 wickets in the recent encounters.

OMN vs NEP squads

Oman: Mohammad Nadeem, Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Zeeshan Maqsood, Mehran Khan, Ayaan Khan, Bukkapatnam Siddharth, Aqib Ilyas, Kaleemullah, Naseem Khushi, Sandeep Goud, Shoaib Khan, Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale, Shakeel Ahmad

Nepal: Lalit Rajbanshi, Binod Bhandari, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Rohit Paudel, Sagar Dhakal, Sundeep Jora, Surya Tamang, Abinash Bohara, Kushal Malla, Pratish GC, Lokesh Bam, Bibek Yadav, Gulsan Jha, Mousom Dhakal

NEP vs OMN Dream11

Wicket-Keeper: Pratik Athavale

Batters:Rohit Paudel and Mehran Khan

All-rounders:Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood, Dipendra Singh Airee and Bibek Yadav

Bowlers:Sandeep Lamichhane, Shakeel Ahmad, Karan KC and Abinash Bohara

Captain: Rohit Paudel

Vice-captain: Aqib Ilyas

Oman vs Nepal head-to-head record in ODIs

Oman and Nepal have faced each other on seven occasions in ODIs, with Oman winning four times. Nepal emerged triumphant in the other three instances.

The last five ODI matches have seen Nepal win twice and Oman on three occasions. The highest score in these five encounters is 310/8 by Nepal while the lowest has been 121/10 by Oman. Moreover, in these fixtures, the team batting first has won three matches while the team fielding first has won two matches.

Oman vs Nepal prediction

Oman have won three of the last five matches against Nepal and will go into the final as the favourites.