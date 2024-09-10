In a brilliant collaboration between sports and entertainment, star India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant recently featured on popular Indian comedian and YouTuber Tanmay Bhat's channel, as they reacted to several cricket memes. However, the reaction to one old meme has gone viral in particular. Pant, Bhat and the others in the video cracked up when watching an old video of India pacer Mohammed Siraj, where the latter is stating what his official Instagram account is. Pant, Bhat and co. could not stop laughing.

Watch: Rishabh Pant cracks up at Mohammed Siraj meme

Rishabh pant couldn't able to control his laugh when he saw mohammed siraj's goated video #RishabhPant #siraj pic.twitter.com/84OwS9NiGK — Harsh shekhawat (@wordofshekhawat) September 8, 2024

The video, which is fairly old, shows Siraj telling his fans that he had only one account, and that all other accounts are fake.

"Mohammmed Siraj Official is the account I use, that's my only account. The rest are all fake IDs," says Siraj in the meme, to the amusement of Pant.

The video, posted on Bhat's YouTube channel 'Tanmay Bhat' has racked up more than 1.5 million views and 120,000 likes in just over a day of being uploaded.

Pant and Siraj were teammates as India lifted the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA in June 2024.

India vs Bangladesh

After more than a month of no cricket action, Team India is set to return for a two-match Test series against Bangladesh at home. Both Pant and Siraj feature in India's squad for the series.

Bangladesh stunned Pakistan in Pakistan a few weeks ago, as they beat them 2-0 in their two-match Test series. Therefore, the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side will be high on confidence coming into Chennai for the first Test.

The series will also be new India head coach Gautam Gambhir's first red ball series in charge of Team India. Surprisingly, Gambhir and the BCCI have not named a designated vice-captain for the tour, despite the likes of Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah featuring in the squad.