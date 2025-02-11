One of the most promising young Indian cricketers in T20 cricket, Riyan Parag has had a love-hate relationship with social media. Sometimes, it's his performances, and on other occasions, it's his antics that see him becoming a topic of debate on social media. After the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, Parag set social media on fire as his 'search history' accidentally got leaked on social media during a live stream. In an interview, the young all-rounder from Assam has finally broken his silence on the matter.

Speaking to City1016 Radio during an interview, Parag recalled that the it all actually happened before the IPL but his solid show in the T20 league last year saw the topic resurface on social media.

"I finished the IPL, we were in Chennai, finished the match, got on a Discord call with my streaming team, and it got publicised now, but it happened before the IPL. One of the people in my Discord team tried to set me up before the IPL, but that got taken down very quickly. But then after the IPL, the hype was there, and I had a good season. I came and opened my stream, I didn't have Spotify or Apple Music. Everything was deleted," Parag explained during the interview.

Riyan Parag is only 22 years old. We all did such things at that age.



But Ananya Pandey Hot



Totally disappointed. pic.twitter.com/jvIsGz2Lqt — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) May 27, 2024

The cricketer said that the topic was blown out of proportion and he didn't feel it was important for him to go public and clarify.

"So I went on YouTube to put on music, and I searched for music. But I didn't know what was happening, but once I did the stream ended, I was like Oh s**t! This happened. It just got blown out of proportion. I didn't think it was good enough a reason for me to go out publicly and clarify everything and no one would understand," he added.

For the unversed, the search history on Parag's computer showed explicit searches related to Bollywood actresses Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan.

Parag has since gone on to become an important cricketer for India in the shortest format.

"Coming from Assam, I had this dream of playing for India. Really happy. Playing my first match in Zimbabwe will be special," he said.