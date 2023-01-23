Virender Sehwag is known for his funny comments on social media. The former India opener often shows his humorous side in tweets that go viral. Since playing his last international match in March, 2013 against Australia in a Test, Sehwag is now a sought-after name as a cricket experts for channels and websites. He also runs a school - 'Sehwag International School', the admisssion process of which for the 2023-24 season has started. Sehwag found a unique way to announce his school's phone number.

"School ka number kya hai? Comment or call??," he wrote along with a Photo where this text was written. "Admissions are open for session 2023-24. Call now @ Gambhir's score in 2011 World Cup finals, David Shepherd on one leg, two fat ladies, Yuvraj's score in 2007 T20 World Cup semifinal, Don Bradman in his last test innings."

Then Sehwag replied on his own tweet: "Could have actually written my score in the 2011 WC finals in the last option instead of Bradman's last test score"

In December, Sehwag took to Twitter and praised Ashwin for his performance, especially with the bat in the second Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur. India needed just 145 to win the match and the series 2-0, but India's top-order succumbed against the guile of Bangladesh off-spinner, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who took a five-wicket haul to reduce the visitors to 74/7 early on Day 4. However, Ashwin (42 not out) and Iyer (29) put on 71 runs for the eighth wicket as India eventually won the game.

"The scientist did it. Somehow got this one. Brilliant innings from Ashwin and wonderful partnership with Shreyas Iyer," Sehwag captioned a meme on Twitter.

