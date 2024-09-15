Dinesh Karthik has vouched for young pacer Harshit Rana's selection in the Indian Test team following his breakout season with the ball in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Harshit picked 19 wickets in 13 matches to help Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) win their third IPL title earlier this year. The 22-year-old also impressed with the ball in the first round match of the Duleep Trophy, taking four wickets for India D in the first innings of the match against and India C. He took another four-fer in the second round match against India A.

However, Harshit didn't find a place in India's squad for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh. In a recent interaction, Karthik praised Harshit and said that the selectors could have considered him for the 1st Test against Bangladesh.

"I just thought, could there have been a spot for Harshit? I felt he bowled well and there is something really special about him. But they already have four good medium pacers," Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

With India set to tour Australia later this year for five Tests, Karthik urged the selectors to pick him for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, adding that the youngster can make a difference with his bowling Down Under.

"Harshit Rana. He has special skills, a good backspin on the ball, kisses off the pitch, and is a very talented fast bowler. I really wish they take him to Australia because he will make a difference there," he added.

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee has picked four seamers for the 1st Test against Bangladesh. Young pacers Akash Deep and Yash Dayal were added to the squad as back ups to Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Indian squad for first Test against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, and Yash Dayal.