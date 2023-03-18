There have been multiple big knocks in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) but nothing can be as explosive as Chris Gayle's 175 against Pune Warriors in 2013. While a number of cricketers have come close to breaking the record, no has achieved it yet but The Universal Boss believes there is one Indian cricketer who can end up establishing a new feat in the tournament. In a recent interaction, Gayle backed Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul to beat his record and even lauded the India batsman for his aggressive brand of cricket which has made him famous among the fans.

"For one I think KL Rahul! On his day, he can do it. I don't think he believes in his ability to get that big score but listen to me, we all have seen KL Rahul on the go and if he decided to bat like that sometimes, if not most times which I'd love to see, he definitely can get that," Gayle said on JioCinema.

Because when he gets from 15th to the 20th [over], he is very dangerous down there at the death as well, batting-wise. If he gets a good start and gets a big hundred he can definitely get past 175," he added.

Rahul did not perform well in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia but his luck changed massively in white ball cricket.

The 30-year-old, who was used as a middle order option in the first ODI, played a 75-run knock to guide the hosts to a commendable victory.