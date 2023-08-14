Ahead of the Western and Southern Open, the 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic said he let go of the disappointment he felt after losing the Wimbledon final to Carlos Alcaraz long ago. Despite demolishing Alcaraz in the first set, Djokovic was unable to clinch his eighth Wimbledon victory and equal Roger Federer's record, as he was defeated by the Spaniard on Centre Court in July. Djokovic spoke with ATP ahead of the Western and Southern Open on his performance in the final.

"It's not the first [nor] the last match that I lost, so I was over it in a day. Obviously, I needed some really good rest after that, and some time with my family, and that's what I did. So, of course, I was regretting not using the chances during that final," ATP quoted Djokovic as saying ahead of the Western and Southern Open.

He applauded Alcaraz for fighting more aggressively throughout the vital stages of the close encounter.

"I was [a] set up and had some set points in the second and I felt that I was close to being in the lead. And then, obviously, some break points in the fifth. It was a close match, but well deserved from his side, because to win he played better in the important moments, and that's what I said after the final. I think he was a deserved winner and that's it really, pretty much. You move on," he added.

The 36-year-old was one win away from winning his third major of the season. This year's Australian Open and Roland Garros champion was well-positioned to make another Grand Slam drive — winning all four majors in a year — but is content to put that pursuit behind him and focus on other aims.

Advertisement

"I need to obviously move on and try to regroup and find motivation for what's coming up, and all the challenges that are ahead of me, and that's why I'm here. Otherwise, if I'm not motivated, I wouldn't be here. Now, after many years of professional tennis, I feel like I have a choice to play what I really want to play. And I really wanted to be here in Cincinnati, and of course, [the] US Open [is] around the corner," Djokovic said.

Djokovic practised on centre court for the first time this year on Saturday evening. Many fans gathered to watch the 38-time ATP Masters 1000 champion play.

"It was amazing, to be honest. I made a joke with my coach, and I asked him whether we are [at] the right court because we thought it [was] a match. He actually said he thought it was a match happening because it [was] a match court. It's really amazing. I'm very grateful for the presence of so many people on a practice session, which is amazing. Again, I did experience some tournaments throughout the world, similar atmospheres in terms of the great attendance on the practice courts," the 23-time Grand Slam champion said.

Djokovic's Cincinnati run will begin against either Alejandro Davidovich Fokina or Tomas Martin Etcheverry. Despite the fact that this will be his first match since his painful Wimbledon setback, he is eager to get back on track.

Advertisement

"I like the feeling that I have after 20-plus years of professional tennis. There's still fire going. There's still that drive and motivation to really come at the biggest events in sport and try to win, try to win titles and try to bring some good sensation to the crowds," Djokovic said.