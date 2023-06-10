India captain Rohit Sharma's torrid run of form continued on Thursday as he was dismissed on a score of 15 by his Australian counterpart Pat Cummins in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) Final. Rohit, who had endured a poor outing during the recently concluded Indian Premier League season (IPL), tried to play Cummins' delivery across the line, but was beaten by pace and the ball hit his pads straight in front of the stumps. Former India captain Sunil Gavasar said he wasn't surprised with Rohit's mode of dismissal as he has been getting out to similar deliveries during the IPL.

"I think it's a couple of misjudgements from probably like Shubman Gill, who has been in great form. Losing him was a big blow. Rohit Sharma has been not in the best of touches in the IPL. So, him playing across the line was not that much of a surprise," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Gavaskar, however, was critical of Cheteshwar Pujara for throwing awy his wicket, saying that he could've avoided it by covering his stumps.

"But again Pujara, not quite covering his stumps and getting out. So these were the dismissals that could have been avoided. But to Australia's credit, they bowled a much fuller length, and got the batters into thinking that the line was such that most batters - however good you are, that off stump, there is always a little bit of uncertainty," he added.

The Rohit Sharma-led team reached 151/5 at stumps on Day 2. With Australia scoring 469 in the first innings, India still trail them by 318 runs.