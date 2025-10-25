India is a giant in cricket. Whenever an ICC or any continental event takes place, India are always favourites. It was not always so. The path to the current phase of consistent domination was laden with much struggle. However, now India are always counted among the top three in any competition. Over the years, several greats have served the game in a stellar way. So, to pick the best cricketer ever is a tough task. Yograj Singh was given the challenge, and he gave an interesting answer.

"Who is the best cricketer India has ever produced?" Yograj Singh was asked.

“If you talk about all-rounders, then Kapil Dev. If you talk about batsmen, then you have Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, and Sourav Ganguly – all these guys – but I think Yuvi (Yuvraj) is topping everybody in my book," Yograj Singh said.

“He would have played about 200 Test matches and maybe scored 200 centuries, which I thought… and he was capable of," he added.

Former Indian cricketer Yograj Singh, father of legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, has claimed that most of his son's teammates, including Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, were 'backstabbers'. Speaking to InsideSport, Yograj claimed that legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar was the only friend Yuvraj had. When asked if Kohli, as captain, could've helped Yuvraj during the latter stage of his career, Yograj launched an attack on the former India skipper, saying that everyone was scared his son might take their positions.

"As I told you, there are no friends in the sphere of success, money, and glory. There were always backstabbers, people who wanted to put you down. People were scared of Yuvraj Singh because they were afraid he would usurp their seats, because he was such a great player created by God Almighty. He has been one of the greatest players, and they were scared – right from MS Dhoni, everybody – 'Oh, he might take my chair,'" said Yograj.