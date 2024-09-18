The five-match Test series between India and Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is still couple of months away but the fans are already waiting for the highly-anticipated clash. Australia spinner Nathan Lyon has been a part of multiple Test series against India already but when asked about which India batter is keeping him 'awake at night', his answer was neither Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma. During an interaction on the LiSTNR Sport podcast, he was asked the question by former Australia cricketer Brad Haddin and Lyon replied that it is Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Jaiswal has not played a Test against Australia yet but his performance in the home series against England has Lyon slightly worried ahead of the series.

"There's a lot of thought going into it. Obviously, I have come across the majority of them, but Jaiswal is someone I haven't. I had a couple of good chats with Tom Hartley [of England] just about how we went about it. I know we are totally different spinners but when Jaiswal went after him, that's something I can pick up from him and hopefully put that into play. Just watching the whole lot – Sarfaraz coming out. Will he be in there or will it be Rahul? I don't know. They are full of superstars. It's pretty special," Lyon said.

The Indian cricket team has won the last two Test series that they played on Australian soil and Lyon made it clear that if Australia want to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, they will have to score "big runs".

"We need big runs, and we need the guys who are talented enough to get hundreds – Smith, Marnus, Head and the entire top order. We don't want 100, or 101. We want 180-200. That makes up for if I have a day off. That goes a long way into winning a Test match but overall, it's going to be good cricket. The pitches will offer a good contest between bat and ball," Lyon concluded.