As the 2023 Asia Cup controversy spirals on, reactions are coming in from cricketers, fans as well as pundits. While the decision over the venue of the continental tournament has been put off in the latest Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting, veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has also joined the social media world, giving his take on the topic. Ashwin, in a video on his YouTube channel, doesn't think it is possible for Pakistan to skip the ODI World Cup in India if the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refuses to travel to their country for the Asia Cup.

"Asia Cup was supposed to take place in Pakistan. But, India has announced that if it takes place in Pakistan, then we won't be participating. If you want us to participate, then do change the venue. But we would have seen this happen many times, right? When we say Asia Cup won't go to their place, they will say that they will also not come to our place," Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

The finger-spinner played down Pakistan's "ODI World Cup threat', suggesting it is not possible for them to give that tournament a miss.

"But however, I think that is not possible," Ashwin said of Pakistan's claim of giving the 50-over World Cup a miss if India don't travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup.

As far as the hosts for the tournament goes, Ashwin feels the tournament should be shifted to Sri Lanka and not UAE, as a lot of tournaments have taken place in the Middle East of late.

"The final call might be that the Asia Cup will be moved to Sri Lanka. This is an important lead-up to the 50-over World Cup. Many tournaments have taken place in Dubai. I would also be pleased if it is moved to Sri Lanka," he asserted.

The deadlock over the hosting country for the Asia Cup is showing no signs of an end. The ACC, however, would have to take a decision in March as the tournament is scheduled to be held in September.

Featured Video Of The Day

Never Be Satisfied, Stay Hungry: Sania Mirza To Gen Next