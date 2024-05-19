MS Dhoni is one of the greats of the Indian Premier League. Whenever the name of Dhoni is taken in the tournament, the franchise Chennai Super Kings also comes along with it quite often than not. This is because Dhoni has played for the side since the inception of the league in 2008. He has featured for CSK throughout IPL, barring the two seasons in 2016 and 2017 when the side was banned. During his long stint with the team, Dhoni also led the side to record-equalling five IPL titles. Be it from the CSK franchise or its fans, the player has earned immense love and respect.

However, former India opener Virender Sehwag has made an intriguing revelation. While speaking to Fever FM, he said that Dhoni was not the first-choice captain for the franchise. According to Sehwag, VB Chandrashekhar, who was man-in-charge to buy players for CSK ahead of the inaugural IPL season, had approached him.

"VB Chandrashekhar was selecting the players for CSK. He phone-called me and said, 'We want you to play for CSK. Delhi Daredevils want you to be their icon. Don't accept the offer'. I was like, fine, we will see," said Sehwag.

"Finally, I received the offer from Delhi Daredevils to be their icon player and I accepted it. I didn't go into the auction. If I were a part of the auction, CSK would've bought me and made me the captain of the side. But then, they bought MS Dhoni and made him the captain," Sehwag said.

Sehwag joined Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and played six seasons for the side before moving to Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) ahead of IPL 2024. He played two editions of the new side and then hanged up his boots.