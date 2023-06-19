Pakistan will be squaring off against Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series, starting from next month. Pakistan Cricket Board have announced a 16-member squad for the series, which will be lead by Babar Azam. The announcement of the squad has caused a stir as their ace pacer Shaheen Afridi will be making his return to Test squad after one year. However, the appointment of wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan as team's vice-captain has left former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif disappointed as according to him, veteran player Sarfaraz Ahmed deserved the position.

Latif spoke about Sarfaraz's comeback during the series against New Zealand, where he had replaced Rizwan in the Playing XI and emerged as the Player of the Series.

"Sarfaraz is the kind of player they [PCB] could have named the vice-captain on this tour. He is capable. He made a comeback after Rizwan's drop in form. Sarfaraz will be part of the playing XI due to previous performance. So retaining Rizwan as vice-captain is not justifiable," Latif said on YouTube channel.

"I think Babar should be captain in all formats. However, don't give anyone undue favours and make him vice-captain. If there is anyone else deserving of a leadership role in Tests, then that person is Sarfaraz and no one else" he added.

Notably, Sarfaraz scored 335 runs in the two-match Test series New Zealand, earlier this year. His best knock was of 118 runs off 176 balls and he also bagged away the Player of the Series award.

PCB also announced that former South Africa pacer Morne Morkel has been appointed as the bowling coach. The ex-South African quick has signed a six-month contract.

The 16-member squad, led by Babar Azam, will play two Tests in Sri Lanka, which will kickoff Pakistan's campaign in the third ICC World Test Championship cycle.

The good news for Pakistan was the return of tall left-arm pacer and lynchpin of the bowling attack, Afridi who has not played any Test cricket since July last year due to a knee injury. Shaheen, who suffered a knee injury in his last Test appearance also in Sri Lanka in July, last played for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup final against England in October.

(With PTI Inputs)