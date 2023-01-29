Former Indian cricket team opener Aakash Chopra said on Friday that Rohit Sharma is expected to captain the side till the World Test Championship in 2023 but added that a change in the ODI captaincy can be expected after this year's World Cup. In a recent interaction, Chopra added that while Hardik Pandya will most likely lead India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, it is unlikely that he will be given the ODI captaincy. When asked about his picks for India's future ODI captain, Chopra said that Shubman Gill or Rishabh Pant can be solid candidates to replace Rohit as skipper.

“I don't think we will see a single captain for all formats just yet, I think those days are over. Rohit Sharma will be the Test team's captain till the WTC, that's not going to change - it is going to stay like that," Chopra said on Jio Cinema.

"Hardik Pandya is currently the captain in the T20 format, and I think he will continue to do so and in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, you will see Pandya be the captain of the Indian team. In One-Day cricket, Rohit Sharma will continue to be the captain till the World Cup. But I think in the long term, in terms of India's captaincy, it will be Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant. These are my two candidates for India's captaincy in the future, he further said.

Pandya is currently leading Team India in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand in absence of Rohit Sharma.

