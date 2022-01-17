The five-match Ashes Test series between Australia and England concluded on Sunday with the Pat Cummins-led side sealing a 4-0 win against Joe Root and co. However, ahead of the start of the series, there were a few doubts that whether or not the series will go ahead due to the Covid-19 restrictions in Australia. But the England team arrived in Australia and the series was conducted smoothly without any hiccups, barring the change in venue for the final Test.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne took note of the same and thanked everyone associated with the England team for making the series possible.

"Thanks to @root66 and the @englandcricket team, staff and families for coming out and making this Ashes series possible. It's not easy being away from home at the best of times, let alone in and out of bubbles, so thanks again & safe travels home," Labuschagne captioned a post.

Australia put on an all-round display throughout the series as the England team, especially the batters, had an Ashes to forget Down Under.

Labuschagne was Australia's second highest run-scorer in the series (335) behind Travis Head, who scored two centuries in four Tests and lead the overall scoring charts with 357 runs.

Meanwhile, in the bowling department, Cummins marked his first series win as captain with 21 wickets, the most by any player in the series.