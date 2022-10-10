Field positioning is extremely crucial to the game of cricket. The captain and the bowler often engage in lengthy discussions and planning before setting the field for a particular batter. However, in a match between Norway and Romania, a unique incident unfolded. In what was the 18th match of the European Cricket League, Norway placed 9 players in the slip cordon, leaving the bowler and cricket fans all over the world amazed.

Years ago, Test matches used to have such attacking fields where there would be 5 or 7 players placed in the slip cordon. But no one has come across situations where such fields are used in limited-overs cricket.

The video of the incident is being extensively shared on social media. Here it is:

As for the match, Norway scored a total of 97 runs in 10 overs at the loss of 8 wickets. The total proved to be too good for Romania to chase down. After understanding that the match is all but won, Norway decided to ease a little and sent all their outfield players to field in the slip cordon.

The batter did manage to hit the ball in the 'gap' which was a huge one, and take a few runs. Nevertheless, Romania could only muster up 54 runs in the match. Norway's Raza Iqbal was the top-scoring batter, with 32 runs in 16 deliveries. Pratish Thangavediel also made an important contribution, making a decent contribution of 16 runs in 10 balls.