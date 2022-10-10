Watch: Norway's Unique Field Placement Featuring '9 Slips' Leaves Fans Amazed
In a European Cricket League match, Norway placed 9 players in the slip cordon, leaving the bowler and cricket fans all over the world amazed.
Field positioning is extremely crucial to the game of cricket. The captain and the bowler often engage in lengthy discussions and planning before setting the field for a particular batter. However, in a match between Norway and Romania, a unique incident unfolded. In what was the 18th match of the European Cricket League, Norway placed 9 players in the slip cordon, leaving the bowler and cricket fans all over the world amazed.
Years ago, Test matches used to have such attacking fields where there would be 5 or 7 players placed in the slip cordon. But no one has come across situations where such fields are used in limited-overs cricket.
The video of the incident is being extensively shared on social media. Here it is:
As for the match, Norway scored a total of 97 runs in 10 overs at the loss of 8 wickets. The total proved to be too good for Romania to chase down. After understanding that the match is all but won, Norway decided to ease a little and sent all their outfield players to field in the slip cordon.
The batter did manage to hit the ball in the 'gap' which was a huge one, and take a few runs. Nevertheless, Romania could only muster up 54 runs in the match. Norway's Raza Iqbal was the top-scoring batter, with 32 runs in 16 deliveries. Pratish Thangavediel also made an important contribution, making a decent contribution of 16 runs in 10 balls.