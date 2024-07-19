Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur had an awkward moment in the joint-captains' press conference ahead of the start of the Asia Cup 2024 on Friday. Addressing media, Harmanpreet was asked about the lack of support for women's cricket by a reporter. While the India skipper needed some assistance in understanding the question, she found the query both baffling and amusing. Even Sri Lanka women's team skipper Chamari Athapaththu couldn't stop laughing at the question. The reporter cited the example of Team India's recent tour of Bangladesh as he wondered if something needed to be done about women's cricket's poor media coverage.

"There have been concerns about the importance of women's cricket, especially after the Bangladesh tour. Less journalists appeared at your press conferences. What's your opinion on this?"

With a smile on her face, Harmanpreet responded saying: "Well, that's none of my business. You guys have to come and cover us."

Harmanrpeet's Team India opens its Asia Cup 2024 account against Pakistan on Friday. The India skipper is eager to begin the campaign on a winning run.

"We always enjoy playing against Pakistan but each and every team is important. Whenever we go and play, we always want to play good cricket, and we will follow the same method," Harmanpreet said in the pre-match press conference.

"This tournament is very important for all of us because we give equal respect to this tournament and want to improve at the Asian as well as at the world level. So our focus will remain the same as we prepare for the T20 World Cup or any other World Cup. Each and every game is important for us and we will try to give our best," she added.

With India being the defending champions, Harmanpreet is keen to get her team to play a strong tournament and clinch the title once again.

"The challenge will be to keep doing the right things which we have done in the past Asia Cups, keep playing the same type of cricket, and keep dominating other teams and enjoy our cricket," she added.