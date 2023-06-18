Veteran India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin did not find a place in the Indian team for the all-important World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia. As a result, the Indian team paid the price as Australia posted a strong first innings total, before restricting India to low scores in both innings to clinch the title. Several current and former cricketers had questioned the team's decision to drop Ashwin, calling it a blunder.

After the WTC final snub, Ashwin has opened up on the dynamics between the players in the Indian dressing room.

The 36-year-old revealed that due to the competitive nature of today's cricket, players don't have time to catch up with each other.

"Once upon a time when cricket was played, all your teammates were friends. Now, they are colleagues. There's a big difference, because here people are there to advance themselves and to stride ahead of another person sitting to your right or left. So, nobody's got the time to say, 'okay, boss what are you up to'?" Ashwin told Indian Express in an interview.

Ashwin also spoke about his skills and how he approaches the exclusion.

"It's a hard question to answer, right? Because we are standing right after the WTC Final. I would have loved to play because I have played a part in us getting there. Even in the last final I got four wickets and bowled really well. Ever since 2018-19, my bowling overseas has been fantastic and I have managed to win games for the team," he said in the interview.

"I am looking at it as a captain or coach and I'm just talking in hindsight, in their defence. So the last time when we were in England, it was 2-2 with a drawn Test and they would have felt 4 pacers and 1 spinner is the combination in England. That is what they might have thought going into the final," Ashwin added.

With Team India's next assignment to begin next month, Ashwin is currently taking part in the Tamil Nadu Premier League where he currently leading the Dindigul Dragons in the 2023 season.