Star India batter Virat Kohli did not find a place in the top 10 of the most Googled celebrities in the world. Kohli, who is one of the most popular athletes across the globe, is the most-followed Asian on Instagram, with over 265 million followers. In addition, he also has 50 million followers on Facebook and nearly 60 million on X (formerly Twitter). However, Kohli's name was missing from the list of the top 10 most Googled names from India in 2023. Young India batter Shubman Gill is the most searched cricketer in 2023, and second in the overall list.

Apart from Gill, five other cricketers are also on the list. Mohammed Shami and Suryakumar Yadav are the other Indians in the list, placed fourth and ninth, respectively.

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani tops the list, ahead of Gill.

Here's the complete list of the most Google personalities in India in 2023:

1. Kiara Advani

2. Shubman Gill

3. Rachin Ravindra

4. Mohammed Shami

5. Elvish Yadav

6. Sidharth Malhotra

7. Glenn Maxwell

8. David Beckham

9. Suryakumar Yadav

10. Travis Head

Despite missing from the Top 10 list of 2023, Kohli is the most searched cricketer in the 25-year history of Google.

The list includes players like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, etc. But, it was Kohli who emerged as the 'most searched cricketer' in Google's history.

When it came to the most searched athlete on the list, however, Kohli wasn't the man at the top. It was Real Madrid and Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo, who continues going strong even at the age of 38 at Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

Kohli amassed 932 runs from 30 innings to emerge as the highest run-scorer for India during the last WTC cycle. He has already scored a century and a fifty in two completed Tests against the West Indies as part of the current cycle.

Kohli is in imperious form, having racked up a whopping 765 runs in the ODI World Cup on home soil to be awarded the Player of the Tournament.

He will now be seen in action during the upcoming Test tour of South Africa, having been rested for the T20I and the ODI series.