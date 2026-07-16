Former wicketkeeper-batter Robin Uthappa picked his all-time India ODI XI, leaving out fellow 2007 T20 World Cup winners Rohit Sharma and Harbhajan Singh. Sharing his team through a 'This or That' challenge on Instagram, Uthappa chose Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly as his opening pair ahead of Rohit, India's third-highest run-scorer in ODIs, and Sunil Gavaskar. The middle order comprised Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina, while Kapil Dev and Ravindra Jadeja were selected as the two specialist all-rounders.

India's 2011 World Cup-winning quartet of Kohli, Yuvraj, Dhoni and Raina was preferred by Uthappa over Rahul Dravid, Mohammad Azharuddin and Ajay Jadeja. Notably, Dhoni was paired with no one other than himself in the 'This or That' challenge.

In the bowling department, Uthappa picked the legendary Anil Kumble ahead of Harbhajan. Kumble remains India's highest wicket-taker in ODI cricket, having claimed 334 wickets, while Harbhajan finished his career with 265 scalps.

India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil and Jadeja were picked over Hardik Pandya and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Uthappa also picked Zaheer Khan and Jasprit Bumrah as his two frontline pacers.

Uthappa's all-time India ODI XI features only three active players - Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah.

Kohli and Bumrah were in action on Tuesday as India defeated England in the first ODI in Birmingham. Jadeja, meanwhile, is no longer part of India's ODI setup.

Kohli, who is currently third in the ICC ODI batting rankings, is India's second-highest run-scorer in the format with 14,802 runs, behind Sachin Tendulkar's all-time tally of 18,426.

However, the 37-year-old remains the only player in ODI history to score 50 or more centuries, with 54 hundreds to his name.

Robin Uthappa's all-time India ODI XI: Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (captain), Suresh Raina, Kapil Dev, Ravindra Jadeja, Anil Kumble, Zaheer Khan and Jasprit Bumrah.

Featured Video Of The Day

FIFA World Cup 2026 | Argentina Fans Sing & Dance After Dramatic Comeback Against Egypt