Star batter Virat Kohli recently opened up on being termed as "failed captain" by many experts and fans as Team India did not win any ICC trophy under his captaincy. The 34-year-old batter took Team India to great heights with 40 wins out 68 matches in Test cricket. Apart from this, Team India also registered 65 victories out of 95 ODIs and 30 wins out of 50 T20Is, under the leadership of Kohli. However, failing to clinch any major ICC trophy during his tenure invited a lot of criticism on Kohli's captaincy. Former England spinner Monty Panesar also did not shy away from taking a dig at the India batter and stated that one always remembers the winners of the ICC tournaments.

"Unfortunately, that's the pressure of being captain of India. No one remembers second or third place teams. We always remember winners of ICC tournaments," tweeted Panesar.

Earlier, Kohli had admitted that criticism did not make him judge himself at any point and he takes pride at the cultural change that came under him.

“Look, you play to win tournaments. I captained in Champions Trophy 2017, 2019 World Cup, I captained in World Test Championship, and T20 World Cup in 2021. After three (four) ICC tournaments, I was considered as a failed captain,” said Kohli on the RCB Podcast.

“I never judged myself from that point of view; what we ended up achieving as a team and as a cultural change that always going to be a matter of pride for me. A tournament happens for a certain period of time but a culture happens over a long period of time and for that you need consistency for that you need more characters than just winning a tournament,” he explained.

Kohli won the ICC World Cup trophy in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013 but on both occasions, he won it as a player under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

Under Kohli's captaincy, India reached the final of 2017 ICC Champions Trophy and 2021 ICC World Test Championship, where they lost to Pakistan and New Zealand respectively. India also reached the semi-finals of the 2019 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, losing to the Kiwis. They even faced a group-exit during the 2021 T20 World Cup.

