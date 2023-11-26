Indian cricket team's star player Rishabh Pant on Saturday posted a cryptic message on his Instagram story. "No more forcing friendships or relationships. Either it flows or it goes," was the text written on the southpaw's story. Pant refrained from mentioning anyone in the message and kept the fans guessing. It is worth noting that Pant is currently out of competitive action. He has remained on the sidelines as he continues to recover from his car accident that happened in December last year.

Here is Pant's Instagram story -

Former India captain and current Delhi Capitals (DC) Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly in early November provided a huge update on the health of Pant. Ganguly assured that Pant, who plays for DC in Indian Premier League (IPL), will play the upcoming season of the T20 extravaganza.

Delhi Capitals stared their training for IPL 2024 but Pant was not pracising with the team, informed Ganguly back then.

"He's (Pant) good now. He will play in the IPL next season," Ganguly told reporters in Kolkata on November 10.

"Rishabh won't be practising here (Kolkata) though. There's still time for him to get down to practice. By January (2024), he'll get even better," Ganguly said.

"We were talking about the team. He is the captain, so he put in his views regarding the upcoming auction. That's the reason he has come here (Kolkata), to finalise certain aspects related to the team," he added.

Pant, the DC skipper, had a close shave after his car hit a divider and caught fire in a terrifying accident in December last year.

Pant was also not a part of the Indian cricket team at Cricket World Cup 2023 as he failed to recover in time for the mega event.

(With PTI Inputs)