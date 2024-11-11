The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly set to write a letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC) following the communication that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially refused to allow the Indian cricket team to travel to Pakistan for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Reports suggest that Pakistan have taken legal consultation regarding the matter, and the PCB will now seek clarification from the ICC regarding India's refusal to travel to Pakistan. Government officials have also reportedly advised the PCB on the issue.

As per a report by CricketPakistan, the PCB have done legal consultations following guidance from the Pakistan federal government on policy guidelines regarding India. The PCB is set to use this legal consultation feedback in their letter to the ICC regarding India's decision to not travel.

The report also states that the government of Pakistan has instructed the PCB to involve other cricket boards on this issue, whilst also stating that a match of such importance cannot be played outside Pakistan, given the weightage held by both countries.

Pakistan government has also reportedly suggested the PCB to emphasise its positive conduct and attitude while presenting a case for the matter. The government has also implied that India have no moral or legal grounds to not travel to Pakistan.

India have not travelled to Pakistan for a bilateral series since 2008. It is important to note that India have previously played tournaments hosted by Pakistan in a neutral venue.

Indeed, the 2023 Asia Cup was hosted by Pakistan but India played all their games in Sri Lanka, including the coveted India-Pakistan clash.

Earlier, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday initiated talks with senior government officials to discuss future course of action after ICC conveyed to PCB about India's unwillingness to tour the country for next year's Champions Trophy.

Advertisement