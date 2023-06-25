Legendary Indian cricket team batter Sunil Gavaskar recalled an interesting story from the 1983 World Cup final against West Indies. India defeated West Indies by 43 runs in the final at Lord's and this is the 40th anniversary of the legendary victory. The India team members from the final came together during Adani Group's launch of 'Jeetenge Hum' campaign at Adani Day on Saturday. Gavaskar spoke about the interaction he had with West Indies legend Joel Garner who was also his teammate at English county side Somerset and how Garner made it clear that he will not give him any freebies because of their friendship.

"Mr. (Joel) Garner had been my flatmate when I had played for Somerset. So every ball has gone past my nose, I has not been able to touch bat on ball... As I went to the non-striker end. Garner is walking past me. Because I have shared a flat with him. I said to him - 'Hey Bird how about one off the mark for your old flatmate.' I was on zero. He said -'No man! No freebies for you. This is the World Cup final.' So that's what happened. I didn't get any freebie and got out for 2," said Gavaskar.

Roger Binny, the current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief and the star all-rounder who ended up at the top of the wicket-taking charts of the tournament with 18 scalps, also said, "Being part of the 1983 World Cup-winning team was an incredible journey filled with determination and team spirit. Together, we believe in the potential of our current players to bring back the coveted trophy. Let's unite as fans and inspire them to create history!."

On the occasion, some of the players also recalled some of their favourite moments from the tournament.

Sandeep Patil, the all-rounder who had scored a match-winning fifty in the semifinal, recalled that the day of semifinal against England (June 22) happened to his mother's birthday as well.

"It was my late mother's birthday as well on the day of semifinal. She told me that she had never asked for anything in her life from me, but wanted me to win the trophy. I told myself that no matter if its Bob Willis or his father (laughs), I was going to smash them," said Patil.

Sandeep recalled that a partnership between Jimmy (Mohinder Amarnath) and Yashpal Sharma proved to be instrumental in India's win in the semifinal.

Mohinder Amarnath, who had taken the match-winning wicket in the final, also revealed that when he ran to take the wicket as a souvenir of the memorable win, it was so stuck inside the ground that he could not take it.

"But I was too happy about us becoming world champions. Forget about the wicket, it could not have been bigger than winning World Cup for us," he added.

(With ANI inputs)