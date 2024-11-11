The topic of Champions Trophy 2025 is gaining all the public attention with every passing day. The tournament is slated to be hosted by Pakistan but Team India has refused to travel to the neighbouring country, citing the political tensions between the two nations. Since 2008 Asia Cup, India are yet to visit Pakistan while the 1992 world champions came to India for the 2023 ODI World Cup. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also informed that they have received an email from the ICC regarding India's refusal to travel.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra also gave his opinion on the matter and stated that if Team India opts out, then there will be no Champions Trophy.

"Yes, this is an ICC event. Broadcasters have committed money for the event. But there is always a rider that if ICC cannot ensure India's participation, then the broadcasters will not invest or there will be a financial re-evaluation. If India does not participate, the money falls drastically," Aakash said on his YouTube channel.

"The last PCB board chief during the 2023 ODI World Cup said 'dushman mulk ja rahe hum' (we are going into the enemy's territory). In the future, if Pakistan decides not to play against India, there will be repercussions. India will also face repercussions if they do not visit Pakistan, but the sanctions will be financial, and how can the ICC stop India's money going to India? Pakistan do not have that kind of leverage. This is the hard reality. I feel it is absolutely certain that there will be no Champions Trophy without India. Every team, including Pakistan, understands this," he added.

Earlier, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday initiated talks with senior government officials to discuss future course of action after ICC conveyed to PCB about India's unwillingness to tour the country for next year's Champions Trophy.

“Mohsin Naqvi, who is the federal interior minister, is in touch with government officials and the wait is now on what directives the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif gives,” a PCB official said.

The official expressed his disappointment over India's stand despite Pakistan promising full-scale security for the visitors during the ICC showpiece.

“It's unacceptable as there is no logical reason for India to again refuse to send its team to Pakistan.

“Preparations for the event are on schedule and we have already assured the ICC of all the best security arrangements for all teams including India,” the official said.

(With PTI Inputs)