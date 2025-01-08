A big question mark lies over who will be India's captain the next time they play Test cricket (against England in June). While Rohit Sharma has suffered from poor form, he has not yet given up or been stripped off his Test captaincy. On the other hand, vice-captain pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has arguably been India's best performer, and led the team in the only Test they won against Australia. In the mind of former India cricketer-turned-pundit Sanjay Manjrekar, there is only answer to the question.

"It's a no-brainer for me. The next Test series is in England and Jasprit Bumrah has to be the Test captain," Manjrekar said, speaking on ESPNcricinfo.

Manjrekar stated a multitude of reasons as to why Bumrah should be made the permanent Test captain.

"Rohit Sharma as a batter has not done enough considering the loss to NZ at home plus he opted out of the playing XI because he did not fit in. There are too many uncertainties around him and I think that Bumrah is at the top of his game. There was nothing in the Australia series that we saw that he is not captaincy material," Manjrekar reasoned.

"Pick out your marquee series, and make Bumrah captain in those. When he is unfit or missing we will think about who will lead the team next," said Manjrekar in a straightforward manner.

Bumrah's stature as a leader has grown exponentially following the tour of Australia. Not only was he the captain in the only Test India won, Bumrah also led by example, taking 32 wickets in five Tests, and was awarded the 'Player of the Series' despite India losing 3-1.

Amidst the debate regarding India's next Test captain, Bumrah is also reportedly set to be India's vice-captain in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.