Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh reflected on the recent World Championship of Legends title win against Pakistan Champions and said the feeling of winning for the country is unmatched. India Champions defeated Pakistan Champions by five wickets in the summit clash of the inaugural WCL title in Birmingham on Saturday. "I don't think there's any better feeling than coming and winning the game for India; that's our passion. I think you always say that it's been so many years, it's hard to get back on the field, but as I said, no better feeling. I think Australia and Pakistan were really good teams in the tournament." Yuvraj said on Star Sports.

"We had to play some really good cricket to beat them, which we did. And especially against the Pakistani bowling, we had to really plan well to beat them. Great experience, great being in Birmingham. The crowd is outstanding. I think it's a great venue. Many congratulations to WCL for putting this tournament together. I think they worked very hard, and they could not have had a better India-Pakistan final. It's great for the league, and I think everybody enjoyed the tournament, and now we're going back with the trophy," he added.

Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu also shared his thoughts after winning the WCL trophy and gave special credit to Yuvraj for the successful tournament.

"It was fantastic. It's hard not playing cricket and then coming and playing such a good tournament. And especially since there are a lot of guys who are playing active cricket. It's not an easy league. It was fantastic. So we had to up our game. We had quite a few bad games. But still, we had the mindset and the mental strength to really come out in these last two games and do well," he said.

"And special mention to Yuvraj Singh. He has really kept the team positive and also instilled that confidence that we needed. It's all credit to the team management and Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh. And also Irfan, Yusuf, I mean the way they have played in this tournament, it's fantastic. And Robin Uthappa, the way he has been opening. Even the Pakistan team, they have played really well in the tournament. It's hard always to lose in the finals. But no complaints. We are happy," Rayudu added.