Gautam Gambhir's much-hyped appointment as head coach of the Indian cricket team was made official on Tuesday, with the former opener replacing Rahul Dravid for the top job. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also announced that Gambhir will join the team for the upcoming white-ball tour of Sri Lanka later this month. BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjape, and Sulakshana Naik, unanimously recommended Gambhir's name for the head coach job.

Gambhir, along with former India batter WV Raman, were the only ones to appear for the interview. The 42-year-old is the youngest ever to be named as head coach of India.

According to Hindustan Times, star batter Virat Kohli was not consulted by the BCCI before Gambhir's appointment was made public.

Kohli's feisty on-field relationship with Gambhir is a secret to none. Both were involved in an ugly spat during an IPL 2023 match in Lucknow.

While the two embraced each other multiple times during IPL 2024, Kohli's opinion wasn't sought by the BCCI as he is no longer part of the T20I set-up.

"There is enough time for the two to have conversations over the table. But it was important for the BCCI to look at the big picture with many youngsters likely to feature in the coming years," a BCCI official told Hindustan Times.

Both Kohli and India captain Rohit Sharma announced their retirement from T20Is after the T20 World Cup.

The report also added that star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is leading the race to become India's next T20I captain, was kept in the loop by the BCCI, as far as Gambhir's appointment is concerned.

However, it will be interesting to see India captain Rohit Sharma's relationship with Gambhir, especially with the star batter confronting that he wanted Dravid to continue as head coach.

Reports have also claimed that both Rohit and Kohli have asked for lengthy breaks from BCCI, with the duo likely to miss Gambhir's debut series as head coach against Sri Lanka.

India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs against Sri Lanka, starting July 28.