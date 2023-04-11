Nicholas Pooran was on fire on Monday. With his team Lucknow Super Giants chasing a huge 213-run target against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Pooran took it upon himself to boost his team. He came to bat in the 11th over, with LSG at 99/4. Off just the second ball he faced, Pooran hit a huge six off RCB spinner Karn Sharma. That was just the start. He five more sixes to reach the 50-run mark in just 15 balls - the second-fastest fifty in IPL ever. He reached 50 in the 15th over and ultimately departed in the 17th over. He ended on 62 off just 19 balls [4s-4 6s-7] and his strike-rate was an astounding 326.32. It's the fourth-highest SR in an IPL innings (50+ runs).

Fastest 50s in IPL

1. 14 KL Rahul vs DC Mohali 2018

2. 14 Pat Cummins vs MI Pune 2022

3. 15 Yusuf Pathan vs SRH Kolkata 2014

4. 15 Sunil Narine vs RCB Bengaluru 2017

5. 15 Nicholas Pooran vs RCB Bengaluru 2023

Earlier, Captain Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell struck blistering half-centuries to power Royal Challengers Bangalore to an imposing 212 for two against Lucknow Super Giants in an Indian Premier League match in Bengaluru on Monday. While Du Plessis made an unbeaten 79 off 46 balls, Kohli took the centre stage initially with his 44-ball 61-run knock, as the duo shared 96 runs for the opening wicket after being sent into bat.

After a sedate start, Kohli smashed Avesh Khan for a six and four in consecutive deliveries in the second over to up the tempo.

Avesh was again at the receiving end of Kohli's wrath as the former India captain clobbered the bowler for three boundaries in the fourth over.

High on confidence, Kohli then pulled Krunal Pandya over the fence in the next over.

Kohli was at his best as he hit straight over Mark Wood's head for a boundary and then pulled the bowler over deep midwicket for a maximum.

Kohli brought up his fifty with a single off Ravi Bishnoi in the ninth over.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis, on the hand, played the second fiddle and took his time. While Kohli went hammer and tongs, the South African played sensibly, hitting the bad deliveries to the fence.

Kohli finally departed in the 12th over when he pulled Amit Mishra to Marcus Stoinis at square leg.

While Du Plessis struggled to get going initially, Glenn Maxwell (59 off 29 balls) announced his arrival at the crease with a four and six off Mishra.