New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 3 Live: Sri Lanka will eye recovery on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test against New Zealand at Basin Reserve, Wellington.
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live: New Zealand are in the driver's seat.© AFP
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates: Sri Lanka will eye recovery on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test against New Zealand at Basin Reserve, Wellington. On Saturday, aggressive double centuries for Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls powered New Zealand's dominance. The Black Caps declared their first innings at an imposing 580 for 4 before reducing Sri Lanka to 26 for 2 at stumps on day two, leaving the tourists with a very slim prospect of squaring the two-match series. The in-form Williamson scored 215 and Nicholls posted a career-best 200 not out, with the pair's third-wicket stand of 363 virtually batting Sri Lanka out of the contest. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Score Updates of Day 3 of the second Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, straight from Basin Reserve, Wellington
2nd Test, Sri Lanka in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2023, Mar 17, 2023
Day 2 | Stumps
NZ
580/4d
SL
26/2 (17.0)
Basin Reserve, Wellington
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 1.53
% chance to win
NZ 57%
Draw 41%
SL 2%
Batsman
Dimuth Karunaratne
16* (45)
Prabath Jayasuriya
4 (15)
Bowler
Doug Bracewell
1/1 (3)
Michael Bracewell
5/0 (1)
Topics mentioned in this article
Sri Lanka had a small passage to play but their batters didn't show discipline as both Oshada Fernando and Kusal Mendis gave away their wicket. Credit to New Zealand bowlers to bowl maidens after maidens which created so much pressure. Sri Lanka are behind at this stage but if the batters apply themselves, they too can go onto score a big one. It won't be easy as New Zealand are absolutely pumped up. Do join us for Day 3 at 3 am IST (9.30 pm GMT, the previous day) for all the build up. Cheers!
Dominance from New Zealand. A day they will be really proud of. It started with Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls and for hours it remained the same as the two Kiwi players noticed respective double-centuries one after the other. It could have been a lot worse but Tim Southee declared the innings with a massive first innings score. Sri Lanka had to grind hard. They were tired and sloppy on the field which didn't help them further.
Fuller and outside off, Prabath Jayasuriya leaves it alone. That will be STUMPS on Day 2.
Full and on middle, tucked to square leg.
This one lands outside off and nips in. Prabath Jayasuriya makes a brave leave as the ball goes past off pole.
Length ball, outside off. Prabath Jayasuriya offers no shot.
On middle, this is hit to square leg for a single.
Angles it full and outside off, left alone.
FOUR! Good shot! This is full and on off, Prabath Jayasuriya comes down the track and whacks it to deep mid-wicket.
Tossed up on middle, Prabath Jayasuriya blocks it out.
Flat and on middle, pulled to square leg for a single.
On off, kept out.
Tossed up on off, Karunaratne defends on the front foot.
Tad short and outside off, pulled to mid-wicket.
Short in length and around off, Prabath Jayasuriya evades it well.
Outside off, left alone.
Length and on off, blocked out.
This one lands outside off and then moves away.. Prabath Jayasuriya shoulders arms.
This is outside off, left alone.
A bouncer on middle. Prabath Jayasuriya sits under it.