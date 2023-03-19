New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates: Sri Lanka will eye recovery on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test against New Zealand at Basin Reserve, Wellington. On Saturday, aggressive double centuries for Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls powered New Zealand's dominance. The Black Caps declared their first innings at an imposing 580 for 4 before reducing Sri Lanka to 26 for 2 at stumps on day two, leaving the tourists with a very slim prospect of squaring the two-match series. The in-form Williamson scored 215 and Nicholls posted a career-best 200 not out, with the pair's third-wicket stand of 363 virtually batting Sri Lanka out of the contest. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Score Updates of Day 3 of the second Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, straight from Basin Reserve, Wellington