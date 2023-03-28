New Zealand and Sri Lanka looked to square off in the second match of the ODI series in Christchurch on Tuesday but the match was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain. The Kiwis went 1-0 up in the series after a comprehensive 198-run victory in the first match on Saturday. After New Zealand put a total of 274 runs on the board, the Lankans were bowled out for just 76 runs. Henry Shipley was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts, picking up 5 wickets for just 31 runs in the match (Scorecard)

Here are the Highlights of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI from Christchurch: