Story ProgressBack to home
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Highlights: Match Abandoned Without A Ball Being Bowled
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: Match Abandoned due to rain.
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI In Christchurch abandoned© AFP
New Zealand and Sri Lanka looked to square off in the second match of the ODI series in Christchurch on Tuesday but the match was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain. The Kiwis went 1-0 up in the series after a comprehensive 198-run victory in the first match on Saturday. After New Zealand put a total of 274 runs on the board, the Lankans were bowled out for just 76 runs. Henry Shipley was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts, picking up 5 wickets for just 31 runs in the match (Scorecard)
Here are the Highlights of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI from Christchurch:
2nd ODI, Sri Lanka in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2023, Mar 28, 2023
Match Abandoned without toss
NZ
SL
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL 2023 and check out IPL Schedule and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI LIVE
So, the series scoreline remains 1-0 and that means Sri Lanka have to play a Qualifier in Zimbabwe now to make it to the ODI World Cup 2023 to be held in India. They also cannot win this series now but would like to end it on a high when both teams meet in the final ODI on Friday, 31st of March. That game will be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton and will start at 6.30 am IST (1 am GMT). Let’s hope that rain stays away from that game. Till then, it’s goodbye and cheers!
Update - 9.01 am IST (3.31 am GMT) - The inevitable has happened! THE MATCH HAS BEEN CALLED OFF! The forecast was always for rain but we hoped that it would stay away and we could get some action. That was not to be and this game has been abandoned without a ball bowled.
Update - 8.58 am IST (3.28 am GMT) - The rain continues to fall at the Hagley Oval. But, the umpires got together for an inspection at 8.55 am IST (3.25 am GMT). We will keep you posted on the result of that inspection.
Update - 8.47 am IST (3.17 am GMT) - There is still no positive news coming up from Hagley Oval. The chances of a game are looking bleak at the moment. Remember, for a 20-over game to happen, the play must start at 11.32 am IST (6.02 am GMT).
Update - 8.11 am IST (2.41 am GMT) - No official update from the ground since that last update about the drizzle that has been persistent since the afternoon. All we can do right now is hope that the rain gods show some mercy on us and that we can get some action. Let me also inform you that, considering the amount of time we have lost, we will most likely be getting a shortened game if and when the rain stops.
Update - 7.33 am IST (2.03 am GMT) - It is still raining cats and dogs, folks! So, nothing much to be optimistic about. Apart from this ODI game, we have a T20I coming up later in the day between South Africa and West Indies. That series has been a pretty exciting one so far with loads of runs scored and we can expect the decider to dish out some more entertaining action. That game starts at 9.30 pm IST (4 pm GMT). Don't forget to join us for that game as well, till then let's hope that we get some cricket here at the Hagley Oval. The cut-off time is 11.32 am IST (6.02 am GMT).
Update - 6.50 am IST (1.20 am GMT) - The waiting game continues as the rain refuses to relent at the Hagley Oval. With the amount of rain that has fallen till now, there are puddles formed in the outfield which are adding to the misery. We are afraid that things are looking bleak at the moment. Stay tuned for further updates.
Update - 6.27 am IST (12.57 am GMT) - It is still raining and the forecast for the day is not great either. However, we still have a lot of time and you never know when our not-so-beloved friend, Rain decides to pack his bag for a holiday somewhere else. So, let's hope for the best!
There is some bad news coming out from Hagley Oval, folks! It is raining at the moment and the covers are firmly on. So, the toss is set to be delayed and we will most likely have a delayed start. Let's hope that rain makes way for some quality cricket soon as Sri Lanka eye a series-levelling win here.
On the other hand, after opting to bowl first, Sri Lanka could not keep the pressure on during the middle overs and they were set a daunting total by the hosts. While chasing, they could never get going and were bowled out for a paltry total of 76, suffering a massive defeat. Sri Lanka fans will be hoping that their side can put in a complete performance and draw level in the series. Will the visitors manage to force a series decider? Or will we see the hosts gain an unassailable 2-0 lead? Let’s find out. Toss and team news coming up shortly...
In the first ODI, a solid effort by the Kiwi batters saw them post 274 runs on the board. In the second half, it was a dominant bowling display by the hosts led by Henry Shipley. His five-wicket haul helped New Zealand bowl out the opposition inside 20 overs. As New Zealand eye a series win, they will look to extend the momentum in this game.
Hello and a warm welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to our coverage of the 2nd ODI between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Having emerged victorious in the first ODI at Auckland, New Zealand hold a 1-0 lead heading into the game. The hosts will be hoping to seal the series with a win in this game, whereas Sri Lanka will look to bounce back and take the three-match ODI series to a decider.
... MATCH DAY …
After the one-sided encounter witnessed in the first ODI of the three-match series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, the visiting fans will be hoping for a better showing from their team. The pitch in Auckland was a pace bowler’s paradise with all the wickets falling to the seamers but a stronger batting performance helped the Kiwis take an early 1-0 lead in the series ahead of the second game at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The hosts will be eager to clinch the series in this fixture and keep the winning momentum alive before they move to Hamilton for the final tie before the T20 leg begins. Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field first in the last game and would have been considerably happy with their bowling effort at the halfway mark as they never let the momentum build in the opponent's inning by chipping at the wickets regularly. Chamika Karunaratne was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed four wickets with their main pace spearheads Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara chipping in with two each. Dilshan Madushanka and Dasun Shanaka also took one wicket a piece and would have banked on their batters to complete the run chase having bowled their opponents out before the 50-over mark. Things did not go as they had planned though and the visitors found half their side back in the shed inside 10 overs with just 31 runs on the board. Angelo Mathews, Chamika Karunaratne, and Lahiru Kumara were the only three batters who could enter double figures but they too could not cross 20 runs and the team was bundled out for 76 which resulted in a massive 198-run loss. With Dhananjaya de Silva and Sadeera Samarawickrama on the sidelines, the islanders do have some options on the bench to work with and will need a better batting performance in this fixture. Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson, and Glenn Phillips will be leaving the squad and travelling to India to fulfil T20 commitments and uncapped Benjamin Lister, Mark Chapman, and Henry Nicholls will join the team. Chad Bowes who opened the inning and Rachin Ravindra made their ODI debuts with the latter missing out on his maiden half-century by just one. Finn Allen reached his fifty and a couple of steady contributions from Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips helped them reach what ended up being a comfortable total. Henry Shipley was on song claiming a five-fer as he demolished the Sri Lankan batting and was supported well by Blair Tickner and Daryl Mitchell who claimed two wickets each. Wanindu Hasaranga's ineffectiveness in the first inning prompted Tom Latham to not use Ish Sodhi or Rachin Ravindra in this game. There is a threat of rain overshadowing this contest and we hope that the rain gods decide to stay away allowing this tie to get underway. Will New Zealand seal the series with a game in hand? Or will Sri Lanka come back stronger from the disappointment of the first game? We will find out soon.