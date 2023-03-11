Story ProgressBack to home
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 3 Live: Daryl Mitchell (40 not out) and Michael Bracewell (9 not out) will aim to help New Zealand make a comeback in the first Test against Sri Lanka on Saturday.
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 3 Live: Sri Lanka aim to maintain dominance.© AFP
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights:Daryl Mitchell (40 not out) and Michael Bracewell (9 not out) will aim to help New Zealand make a comeback in the first Test against Sri Lanka on Saturday. On Day 2, Lahiru Kumara and Asitha Fernando took two wickets each as New Zealand crumbled to 162 for 5 at stumps in Christchurch. In the first innings of the game, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 355 runs as Tim Southee had bagged five wickets for the Blackcaps. New Zealand skipper Southee had won the toss and opted to bowl first. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Score Updates of Day 3 of 1st Test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, straight from Hagley Oval, Christchurch:
NZ vs SL, 1st Test Day 3 Live Updates
Right then, there is still a lot to play for in this Test match. Will New Zealand be able to rebuild their innings? Or will Sri Lanka continue their domination? Who will have the upper hand? Things should be more clear when we get through the Moving Day. The action on Day 3 will begin at 3.30 am IST (10 pm GMT, previous day), but you can join us early for the build-up as well. Cheers!
Sri Lanka were on fire with the ball. They have sent half of the Kiwi side back in the hut. All the credit goes to the three seamers - Kasun Rajitha, Asitha Fernando and Lahiru Kumara who toiled hard but made every ball count. The three combined for all five wickets until now and have bowled 17 maiden overs out of 63. The Sri Lanka bowlers have been economical but at the same time, they have been threatful as well. Sri Lanka clearly have their noses in front in the Test match. They would be hoping to pick things up from where they left off. We certainly have a fierce battle on our hands.
New Zealand were off to a cautious start but an effective one. Tom Latham and Devon Conway set the tone of the innings and put up a 67-run stand before the latter slipped out. This gave an opening to the opposition and the Kiwis paid the price for it, as they lost two more wickets in quick succession. Tom Latham was the mainstay and got to his half-century. Daryl Mitchell supported him really well in the middle. It is their stand which did the repair work but the Kiwis are back in a spot of bother as they lost both the Tom's in a short period of time. Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell are the only recognised batters left in the batting rank for the hosts. It all comes down to these two, they need to start well on the moving day and rebuild their innings.
It has been Sri Lanka's day once again in this Test match and they have put themselves in a commanding position here. So, technically it has been two in two for Sri Lanka in terms of dominating a day's play. New Zealand have plenty of work to do here. They will heading back straight to the drawing board.
Full and swinging in on middle, Michael Bracewell accounts for the inward movement and drives it towards mid on. A half-stop there allows the batters to cross for a single. That will be STUMPS on Day 2!
A loud appeal for LBW but turned down! Kasun Rajitha foxes the batter with a full delivery and swings this one in on leg, Michael Bracewell misjudges the line and length of the delivery and shapes to leave. The ball catches him on the front pad and Sri Lanka go up in appeal. The umpire is unmoved and Dimuth Karunaratne opts not to go for the review. The replays confirm that the ball was pitching outside leg.
Banged in short on off, Michael Bracewell swivels in his crease and goes for the pull but wears it on his shoulder. The ball goes on the bounce towards the slip cordon.
Keeps it full and around off, Michael Bracewell gets on the front foot and defends it down the wicket.
Full and outside off by Kasun Rajitha, Michael Bracewell opts not to offer a shot and lets it go.
Full and angling across outside off, Michael Bracewell takes a good stride forward and defends it to mid off.
Another delivery on a good length, going away, Daryl Mitchell shapes to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge. Final over of the day coming up.
Good-length delivery shaping away outside off, Daryl Mitchell gets his bat out of the way in the nick of time.
Short of a length in the channel outside off, Daryl Mitchell stays on the back foot and dabs it to backward point.
On a good length on middle, Daryl Mitchell looks to access the leg side but closes the bat face early. Gets a leading edge that goes wide of backward point for a couple of runs.
Goes full again and around off, Michael Bracewell leans forward and clips this one wide of mid on. The batters run three before Prabath Jayasuriya cuts it off.
FOUR! Full and slanting in just outside off from 'round the wicket, Michael Bracewell picks the length early and presents a straight bat. Drives it back past the bowler and collects a boundary.
Full and on off, Daryl Mitchell gets behind the line and defends it from the outer part of the bat on the off side.
Beauty! Bowls this one on a good length and shaping away on off, Daryl Mitchell does not reach out to the delivery and gets beaten on the outside edge.
Back of a length on off by Kasun Rajitha, Daryl Mitchell stands tall and taps it towards point.
Angles this one full and around off, the ball moves away after pitching. Daryl Mitchell gets forward and leaves the ball alone.