New Zealand vs Pakistan, T20 Tri- Series Final Live Updates: Ahead of the T20 World Cup, New Zealand and Pakistan face each other in what promises to be a great contest. Both teams have defeated each other once in the Tri-series. On Thursday, Pakistan prevailed in a nail-biting encounter against Bangladesh for a seven-wicket win after Mohammad Nawaz's blistering knock. Bangladesh posted a formidable total of 173/6 with the help of fine knocks from Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan after the team lost two quick wickets inside the powerplay. Chasing the target, the dependable duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan shared a century stand to lay an excellent platform for the coming batters. The opening pair stitched a 101-run partnership inside 13 overs to keep Pakistan ahead in the game. Then Nawaz hit an unbeaten 45 off 20 balls to help Pakistan recover from a middle overs crisis. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are LIVE updates of the New Zealand vs Pakistan, T20 Tri-Series Final, from Hagley Oval, Christchurch here: