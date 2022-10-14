New Zealand vs Pakistan, Tri-Series Final Live Updates: Babar Azam And Co. Eye Win
New Zealand vs Pakistan, T20 Tri-Series Final Live Updates: Ahead of the T20 World Cup, New Zealand and Pakistan face each other in what promises to be a great contest
New Zealand vs Pakistan, T20 Tri- Series Final Live Updates: Ahead of the T20 World Cup, New Zealand and Pakistan face each other in what promises to be a great contest. Both teams have defeated each other once in the Tri-series. On Thursday, Pakistan prevailed in a nail-biting encounter against Bangladesh for a seven-wicket win after Mohammad Nawaz's blistering knock. Bangladesh posted a formidable total of 173/6 with the help of fine knocks from Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan after the team lost two quick wickets inside the powerplay. Chasing the target, the dependable duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan shared a century stand to lay an excellent platform for the coming batters. The opening pair stitched a 101-run partnership inside 13 overs to keep Pakistan ahead in the game. Then Nawaz hit an unbeaten 45 off 20 balls to help Pakistan recover from a middle overs crisis. (LIVE SCORECARD)
NZ vs Pakistan, Tri-Series Final Live
It is now time for the final chapter in the T20I Tri-Series hosted in New Zealand. The series started with three teams - the Kiwis, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Now, the battle remains to be between New Zealand and Pakistan, as they are placed in the top two spot in the points table. Bangladesh had a rather disappointing outing in this series, but it might've helped them a lot to know where the stand and what are the departments they need to look into before heading to the main event. New Zealand are coming into the finals of this series with 3 consecutive on their back. They will be hoping to make it four on trot and keep the trophy home. They have gotten over the line once before against Pakistan in this campaign and would be hoping to emulate something similar this time around. For Pakistan, their main batting strength still seems to rely on their opening pair. The middle-order hasn't been consistent as such and would hope to make a strong statement before the setpiece event. The bowling department hardly looks to be a concern for them. Both teams would be eager to make a greater impact in the finals, as the momentum will play a crucial role down the road. It promises to be a thriller. Who are you backing?