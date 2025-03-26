New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Streaming 5th T20I: Pakistan eye a consolation win in Wellington after conceding the series last week with a heavy defeat in Mount Maunganui. The visitors are likely to ring in plenty of changes for the dead rubber, especially with seniors like Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan under scrutiny for their poor show in the first four matches, with former captain Shahid Afridi urging the management to rest the duo for the final game. Pacer Mohammad Ali could get game time, while batter Usman Khan might make his first appearance of the series.

New Zealand, on the other hand, are likely to unchanged after sealing the series last week. The hosts, despite missing several regulars, have been too hot to handle for the Salman Ali Agha-led side.

New Zealand vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, 5th T20I Live Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the New Zealand vs Pakistan 5th T20I take place?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 5th T20I will take place on Sunday, March 23.

Where will the New Zealand vs Pakistan 5th T20I be held?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 5th T20I will be held at Sky Stadium, Wellington.

What time will the New Zealand vs Pakistan 5th T20I start?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 5th T20I will start at 11:45 AM IST. The toss will take place at 11:45 AM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 5th T20I?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 5th T20I will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 5th T20I?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 5th T20I will be live streamed on the Sony LIV and Fancode apps and websites.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)