New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson Returns As Pakistan Opt To Bowl vs New Zealand
NZ vs PAK Live Cricket Score, World Cup: An injury-tormented New Zealand seek resurgence while Pakistan need a continuation of their recent resurrection.
NZ vs PAK Live Cricket Score: New Zealand take on Pakistan in Bengaluru.© AFP
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Updates, Cricket World Cup 2023: An injury-tormented New Zealand, further weakened by the exit of Matt Henry, seek resurgence while Pakistan need a continuation of their recent resurrection, and that subtext of desperation could turn their crucial World Cup match into a classic at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Saturday. The fortunes of New Zealand and Pakistan went through sharp curves after a bright beginning, leaving them in a tight spot in the race to the semifinals of the quadrennial big bash. (LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE)
Here are the Live Updates of New Zealand vs Pakistan, Cricket World Cup 2023 Match:
- 10:03 (IST)NZ vs PAK Live Score: TossPakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl against New Zealand in the ODI World Cup 2023 match on Saturday in Bengaluru.
- 09:12 (IST)NZ vs PAK Live Score: New Zealand's battle with injuriesNew Zealand will also have to deal with another obstacle ahead of their clash with Pakistan -- a growing injury list that has five names in it. Matt Henry hurt his hamstring against South Africa and the pacer is set to miss the match against Pakistan, forcing the Kiwis to summon strapping fast bowler Kyle Jamieson as his cover. James Neesham had suffered a hit on his wrist in the match against the Proteas and the Kiwis will keep a close eye on his recovery. Other than them, Kane Williamson (thumb) and Mark Chapman (calf) are in various stages of their recuperation, and they are unlikely to take the field against Pakistan.
- 09:11 (IST)NZ vs PAK Live Score: New Zealand aim for turnaroundThe Kiwis started the tournament with four wins on the bounce, and it looked a matter of time before they sealed a last-four berth. Since that point, they have fallen to three defeats in a row against India, Australia and South Africa, and they are now stranded at eight points from seven matches.
- 08:36 (IST)NZ vs PAK Live: Good morning!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this World Cup match between New Zealand and Pakistan. After Afghanistan's win, Pakistan face a must-win situation.
