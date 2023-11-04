NZ vs PAK Live Score: New Zealand's battle with injuries

New Zealand will also have to deal with another obstacle ahead of their clash with Pakistan -- a growing injury list that has five names in it. Matt Henry hurt his hamstring against South Africa and the pacer is set to miss the match against Pakistan, forcing the Kiwis to summon strapping fast bowler Kyle Jamieson as his cover. James Neesham had suffered a hit on his wrist in the match against the Proteas and the Kiwis will keep a close eye on his recovery. Other than them, Kane Williamson (thumb) and Mark Chapman (calf) are in various stages of their recuperation, and they are unlikely to take the field against Pakistan.