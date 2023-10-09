Story ProgressBack to home
New Zealand vs Netherlands Live Score Updates, Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand Aim For Comfortable Win vs Netherlands
New Zealand vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: New Zealand will be taking on Netherlands in their ODI World Cup 2023 match on Monday in Hyderabad.
NZ vs NED Live Updates, World Cup 2023 Match: NZ will take on NED© AFP
New Zealand vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup 2023, Live Updates:New Zealand will be taking on Netherlands in their ODI World Cup 2023 match on Monday in Hyderabad. The Kiwis played the competition opener on Thursday against defending champions England and defeated them nine wickets. Although England posted a decent 282 for the loss of nine wickets, the New Zealanders chased down the target in 36.2 overs, thanks to Devon Conway (152 not out) and Rachin Ravindra (123 not out) playing blazing innings. On the other hand, Netherlands faced an 81-run defeat against Pakistan. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
Here are the Live Updates of the ODI World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Netherlands:
