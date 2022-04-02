New Zealand vs Netherlands, 2nd ODI, Live Score Updates: Tom Latham's 140* Helps New Zealand Post 264/9
New Zealand vs Netherlands, 2nd ODI, Live Score Updates: Skipper Tom Latham remained unbeaten on 140 as he helped New Zealand post 264/9 in 50 overs in the second ODI vs Netherlands at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday. Leading 1-0 in the three-match series, Latham will be hoping to clinch the series with a win in this match before the final ODI on April 4 at the same venue. Netherlands, on the other side, will aim for an upset win to stay in the series. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Playing XIs
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (c & wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Doug Bracewell, Kyle Jamieson, Blair Tickner
Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (wk), Michael Rippon, Pieter Seelaar (c), Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover
New Zealand vs Netherlands, 2nd ODI, Live
Six!
No run.
No run.
Michael Rippon walks out to the middle.
OUT! CAUGHT! Blair Tickner comes back into the attack and strikes! Netherlands have lost their fourth wicket as Scott Edwards departs for a timid score. Blair Tickner drops it short, around middle and off. Scott Edwards pulls it but the ball goes off the top edge, towards Henry Nicholls at deep square leg takes an easy catch.
Beaten! On a length, outside off. Scott Edwards leans to drive and gets beaten on the outside edge. Tom Latham appeals for caught behind, but the umpire is not interested.
Blair Tickner is back into the attack.
Well bowled! Outside off, fuller ball, a leg spinner. Bas de Leede leans to defend but he misses.
Sharp turn! This one lands on a fuller length, around middle and spins away sharply, and goes outside off. Bas de Leede hangs back to defend this but he gets beaten.
Shortish ball, around off. Bas de Leede pushes it back to Sodhi off the back foot.
Another loopy ball, around off, full in length. Bas de Leede lunges forward and blocks it out.
Tosses it up, full, around middle and off. Bas de Leede pushes it back to the bowler.
Slower through the air, very full, around middle. Scott Edwards eases it down to long on for a single.
Beaten! An off-cutter, on a length, outside off. Bas de Leede looks to push this away but he misses.
Tad fuller now, outside off. Scott Edwards leans to drive, but the ball goes off the outside edge towards third man for a single.
Full on this occasion, around middle. Bas de Leede knocks it towards long on. Single taken!
Good-length delivery, outside off. Scott Edwards steers it down the third man for a single.
Another length delivery, outside off. Scott Edwards leaves it alone.
A slower ball, angling in on the pads, on a length. Scott Edwards flicks it towards square leg for a brace.
A googly this time, around middle and leg. Bas de Leede misses his flick and gets rapped on the pads.