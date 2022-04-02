New Zealand vs Netherlands, 2nd ODI, Live Score Updates: Skipper Tom Latham remained unbeaten on 140 as he helped New Zealand post 264/9 in 50 overs in the second ODI vs Netherlands at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday. Leading 1-0 in the three-match series, Latham will be hoping to clinch the series with a win in this match before the final ODI on April 4 at the same venue. Netherlands, on the other side, will aim for an upset win to stay in the series. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Playing XIs

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (c & wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Doug Bracewell, Kyle Jamieson, Blair Tickner

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (wk), Michael Rippon, Pieter Seelaar (c), Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover

