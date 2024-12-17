NZ vs ENG Highlights 3rd Test Day 4: New Zealand tore through England's batting Tuesday to crush the visitors by 423 runs in the third Test and send Tim Southee into retirement on a triumphant note. The hosts sealed a dominant performance in Hamilton by claiming seven wickets in 41.2 overs on day four as England crumbled for 234. It was New Zealand's equal highest victory by runs and a complete reversal from the first two Tests, which England won easily to clinch the three-match series. (Scorecard)