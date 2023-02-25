Story ProgressBack to home
NZ vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 2, Live: England on top vs NZ© AFP
NZ vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 2, Live Updates: England will begin Day 2 of the 2nd Test against New Zealand at 315/3 with Harry Brook (184*) and Joe Root (101*) standing unbeaten at the crease. Red-hot Harry Brook made a majestic 184 not out to put England firmly in control against New Zealand in Wellington on Friday in the second Test. Joe Root was unbeaten on a classy 101 as the tourists rampaged their way to 315-3 before rain ended the opening day of the series decider early. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of Day 2 of the 2nd Test Match between New Zealand and England straight from Basin Reserve, Wellington
2nd Test, England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2023, Feb 24, 2023
Day 1 | Stumps
NZ
ENG
315/3 (65.0)
Basin Reserve, Wellington
New Zealand won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.85
% chance to win
ENG 61%
Draw 29%
NZ 10%
Batsman
Joe Root
101 (182)
Harry Brook
184* (169)
Bowler
Tim Southee
48/1 (17)
Neil Wagner
101/0 (17)
NZ vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live
Right then, that is it from an enticing Day 1 of this Test match. England dominated proceedings here and will look to do the same on Day 2 as well while New Zealand will hope to make early inroads. There will be an early start on Day 2 as we have lost a lot of overs due to rain. So, the action will begin at 3 am IST (9.30 pm GMT, Previous Day). Do join us early for the build-up. Until then, Cheers and Goodbye!
New Zealand started Day 1 with a lot of hopes and Matt Henry gave them the perfect start as well picking up two early wickets. Then a stunning catch from Michael Bracewell gave them their third wicket which was also the 700th international wicket for their skipper, Tim Southee and they were all over England at that point of time. However, they just could not build on that and once Harry Brook and Joe Root were at the crease, they looked out of ideas. The bowling changes from Tim Southee did not work at all and just like in the first Test, the English batters targeted Neil Wagner and scored plenty against him. He conceded 101 runs in his 17 overs which is a bit too expensive. They tried a lot of things, but nothing worked for them. In the middle of session three, rain started pouring down which gave the Kiwis some relief and thinking time to plan how to get back into this game. Now, they will need to come out with different strategies to get the better of the English batters.
After being asked to bat first, England did not get off to an ideal start as they were struggling at 21-3 and were in a spot of bother. However, that was the only phase when they were on the back foot as Harry Brook and Joe Root absolutely nullified the Kiwi attack with the 'Bazball' approach. Brook went hammer and tons and scored a terrific century in no time and also went past his previous highest score in Test cricket of 153. He also crossed 800 runs in Test cricket in nine innings. Root played the perfect support to him and he also registered a fine hundred which will give him a lot of confidence as he was a bit inconsistent in recent times. Both of them added a record-breaking 294 runs for the fourth wicket. However, just as Root reached his hundred, rain played spoil port and we could not get any more action. Brook remained unbeaten on 184 and will look to get a double hundred when he comes out to bat with Root again who will be playing on 101. It will also be interesting to see if and when Ben Stokes decided to declare this innings.
The inevitable has happened. We will not be getting any further action on Day 1 and it is officially Stumps. An exciting Day of Test cricket comes to a rather dull end because of rain. We were able to get 65 overs on Day 1 in which England scored an impressive 315 runs while losing three wickets. They are well ahead in this Test while the Kiwis will be kicking themselves for not going full attacking when they had England by the scruff of their neck at the start.
Update 10.03 am IST (4.33 am GMT) - The big covers are on now and there is a steady drizzle at the ground. It is looking less likely that we will get any action at the moment. All we can do is hope.
Update 9.33 am IST (4.03 am GMT) - Looks like I got my hopes high pretty early here. The drizzle is back, and the umpires near the deck open their umbrellas to find some shed. The covers are coming on once again. Let's see for how long the wait game goes on.
Update 9.30 am IST (4 am GMT) - Wow! This was pretty quick. The rain has passed by and the groundsmen are seen taking the covers off. It rained but briefly. The crowd could anticipate some more action here.
UPDATE 9.27 am IST (3.57 am GMT) - OH NO! Joe Root gets to his ton and the umpires have asked the players to make their way off the field as it starts to pour now. England continue on their merry way since the post-Tea session. They are 315/3 at the end of 65 overs. Hopefully, it is just a passing shower and we get going again soon.
HUNDRED FOR ROOT! A fine knock from him after a run of low scores. He punches the air in celebration. Joe Root comes down the track, makes this a full toss, on middle, and whips it towards wide of deep square leg for a couple of runs.
Overpitched and on middle, Joe Root clips it but finds short mid-wicket again.
This is on a hard length and on off, Joe Root moves across but flicks it straight to short mid-wicket.
Full and on middle, Joe Root turns it towards short mid-wicket.
On a length and on off, Joe Root steers it towards gully.
FOUR! Nice shot! Neil Wagner serves this full and around off, Joe Root gets to the pitch of it and drives it with sweet timng past mid on for a boundary. He moves to 99 now!
Back of a length and on off, Harry Brook looks defend but gets a bottom edge onto his pads as the ball rolls behind the stumps.
Pitched up, on middle, Joe Root moves across and clips it towards deep mid-wicket for one.
On a length and on leg, Harry Brook misses his flick and the ball goes off his pads towards square leg. The batters run a leg bye.
Full again and on middle, shaping in, Harry Brook looks to play at it, but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
A bit fuller and on off, Harry Brook blocks it out to the off side.
This is on a good length and on off, Harry Brook dabs it towards point.