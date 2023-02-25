NZ vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 2, Live Updates: England will begin Day 2 of the 2nd Test against New Zealand at 315/3 with Harry Brook (184*) and Joe Root (101*) standing unbeaten at the crease. Red-hot Harry Brook made a majestic 184 not out to put England firmly in control against New Zealand in Wellington on Friday in the second Test. Joe Root was unbeaten on a classy 101 as the tourists rampaged their way to 315-3 before rain ended the opening day of the series decider early. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates of Day 2 of the 2nd Test Match between New Zealand and England straight from Basin Reserve, Wellington

