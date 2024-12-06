Story ProgressBack to home
New Zealand vs England 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score Updates
New Zealand vs England 2nd Test, Day 1 Live: England lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the Christchurch Test by 8 wickets.
New Zealand vs England 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Updates: New Zealand named an unchanged team Thursday as they look to hit back in the second Test against England, resisting the urge to recall batsman Will Young or field a specialist spinner. A day after the visitors announced they would play the same XI that won the series-opener in Christchurch by eight wickets, the Black Caps followed suit for the match starting in Wellington on Friday. Four seamers will spearhead the home attack despite spin being the decisive factor in the most recent Test at the Basin Reserve. (Live Scorecard)
History was rewritten in Christchurch as England pulled off a jaw-dropping run chase, smashing 100 plus runs in just 12.4 overs - the fastest in Test cricket history! This is the essence of Bazball - relentless, fearless, and unstoppable. Now, we move to the beautiful Basin Reserve in Wellington for the second Test. The Kiwis were left stunned, their hopes of sneaking into the WTC final cruelly extinguished by England, the ultimate party crashers. It was a heartbreak for New Zealand, who had just pulled off their own miracle by blanking India 3-0 on Indian soil. But they only have themselves to blame here. Dropping Harry Brook not once but five times? A cardinal sin! Brook made them pay with a monumental hundred, completely tilting the game. The Kiwis' batting, too, lacked the consistency to challenge England's fiery onslaught. However, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, and Glenn Phillips showed grit, while Kane Williamson looked sublime with a classy 93 on his return from injury. New Zealand can draw positives, but they'll need their stars to step up to level the series. Rachin Ravindra, with over 900 Test runs this year, must rise to the occasion. Devon Conway has to fire alongside his captain at the top, while Tom Blundell needs to step up in the middle. And could Will Young, fresh off being Player of the Series against India, be the answer to their batting woes? The bowling unit remains a beacon of hope - Tim Southee, unburdened by captaincy, is a lethal weapon. Matt Henry, William O'Rourke, and debutant Nathan Smith form a formidable attack, but a tough selection call looms - stick with Smith or bolster the batting? For England, everything clicked. Their Bazball philosophy was a force of nature. Despite Zak Crawley's failure, Ben Duckett shone, providing explosive starts. Harry Brook was the hero, carving out an unforgettable century, while fifties from Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope cemented their dominance. Debutant Jacob Bethell brought flair, smashing a quick-fire fifty during the chase, showing why he’s a name to watch. On the bowling front, Brydon Carse was sensational, claiming a ten-wicket haul and proving to be England's trump card. Chris Woakes and Gus Atkinson delivered in crunch moments, while Shoaib Bashir’s accurate off-breaks added another dimension. And let’s not forget Stokes - his return to form with the bat and leadership elevated the entire team. This English side is clicking at the right time, and they’re poised to end their series drought in New Zealand since 2008. But can they sustain this momentum and seal the deal? Or will New Zealand, bruised but proud, mount a spirited fightback to take us to a decider? The stakes couldn’t be higher. A thrilling showdown awaits - who will rise and who will crumble under pressure? Stay tuned, because the answer is just around the corner!