New Zealand vs England 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Updates: New Zealand named an unchanged team Thursday as they look to hit back in the second Test against England, resisting the urge to recall batsman Will Young or field a specialist spinner. A day after the visitors announced they would play the same XI that won the series-opener in Christchurch by eight wickets, the Black Caps followed suit for the match starting in Wellington on Friday. Four seamers will spearhead the home attack despite spin being the decisive factor in the most recent Test at the Basin Reserve. (Live Scorecard)