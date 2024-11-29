New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 3 Live Updates: Harry Brook will aim to continue his marathon knock with Ben Stokes as his partner, as five-down England aim to take lead against New Zealand on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. A fearless Brook slammed an unbeaten century to give England the upper hand in the game against an error-strewn Blackcaps on day two. At stumps Brook was 132 not out with the visitors recovering from 71 for 4 to be 319 for 5, trailing the hosts by 29 runs and with five wickets in hand. Captain Stokes was unbeaten on 37 after being dropped by Tom Latham on 30 -- New Zealand's sixth dropped catch and the third by their skipper. (Live Scorecard)