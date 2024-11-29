Story ProgressBack to home
New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 3 Live Score Updates
New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 3 Live: England hold an advantage over New Zealand in the game.
New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 3 Live Score Updates© AFP
New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 3 Live Updates: Harry Brook will aim to continue his marathon knock with Ben Stokes as his partner, as five-down England aim to take lead against New Zealand on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. A fearless Brook slammed an unbeaten century to give England the upper hand in the game against an error-strewn Blackcaps on day two. At stumps Brook was 132 not out with the visitors recovering from 71 for 4 to be 319 for 5, trailing the hosts by 29 runs and with five wickets in hand. Captain Stokes was unbeaten on 37 after being dropped by Tom Latham on 30 -- New Zealand's sixth dropped catch and the third by their skipper. (Live Scorecard)
1st Test, Crowe-Thorpe Trophy, 2024, Nov 28, 2024
Day 2 | Stumps
NZ
348
ENG
319/5 (74.0)
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
England won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.31
Batsman
Harry Brook
132* (163)
Ben Stokes
37 (76)
Bowler
Nathan Smith
86/2 (18)
Glenn Phillips
35/0 (9)
NZ vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live Updates
As we look ahead to the pivotal 'Moving Day', New Zealand faces an urgent task. They simply cannot afford England's lead to balloon into something unmanageable. Coming into Day 3, the hosts will be desperate for early inroads. England, on the other hand, have the perfect platform with Brook and Stokes settled at the crease and would be licking their lips at the prospect of building a match-defining lead that could effectively dash New Zealand out of the contest. As Day 3 approaches in this evenly poised Test match, the excitement builds. Join us on Saturday, 30th November, at 10 pm GMT (the previous day) for all the coverage and pre-match analysis. Cheers!
Nathan Smith is in for a quick chat. He says that it was enjoyable overall. He adds that the bowling performance was solid in moments, and credited the English batting. Says that despite creating numerous chances, some catches were missed. Ends by saying that they will have to work on these mistakes and bounce back tomorrow.
The real story, however, lies in New Zealand's fielding misfortunes, or more precisely, their five costly drops. Brook was given four lives, while Stokes enjoyed one reprieve, and both batters made the hosts pay dearly for these lapses. For a team that prides itself on its fielding excellence, today was an uncharacteristic display that turned what should have been their day into a shared affair with the lead shrinking down to just 29 runs.
So whom does the day belong to? It's a day that defies simple categorization. New Zealand dominated the morning session, ripping through England's top order. But from the depths of 71/3, England engineered a stunning revival, scoring 248 more runs for the loss of just a couple of wickets in the next two sessions.
Just when Pope was cruising, Glenn Phillips produced a moment of magic, launching himself through the air to grab a stunning catch off Tim Southee's bowling. But there was no stopping Brook at the other end, who marched on to register yet another Test century, helping England whittle down the deficit to double digits. Ben Stokes proved the perfect foil, content to play the supporting role. He though wasn't at his characteristic approach but exacted what the situation demanded from him to do.
The menacing green tinge faded to burnt brown as the sun shined overhead, and suddenly the pitch looked a lot less threatening to the batters. Brook and Pope seized their moment, crafting a partnership that was equal parts grit and flair. They didn't just survive, they thrived. The duo kept the scoreboard ticking with a smart rotation of strike, punctuated by timely boundaries. Brook, in particular, rode his luck after being put down four times, making the Kiwis rue their butter fingers. Pope matched his partner's intensity, batting with newfound freedom as England steadily chipped away at the deficit.
STUMPS, DAY 2! A great day out in business for England as they dominate the last two sessions mounting a remarkable comeback. Applauding a masterful innings, the crowd at Hagley Oval cheers for the English right-hander, and the New Zealand players also warmly congratulate Harry Brook with handshakes as he makes his way back to the pavilion, staying unbeaten on 132.
Another shorter one, on middle and leg, Ben Stokes ducks underneath it. That will be STUMPS on Day 2!
Shorter this time, on off, Ben Stokes leaves it alone.
Good length, angling in, Ben Stokes covers his line and offers a solid defence.
Much fuller this time, on middle, Ben Stokes stays in his crease and defends it soldily.
On a length and on leg, Harry Brook tucks it through backward square leg for one more.
Surprise, surprise, says Nathan Smith! He bends his back and bangs it short and on leg, Ben Stokes gets his sight off the ball and just about manages to pull it through backward square leg for a single.
Short and wide, Ben Stokes slaps it through covers for a single.
Just 6 minutes left in the day's play now, so probably the last couple of overs to be bowled in this extended third session.
Short, on middle and leg, Harry Brook tucks it to mid-wicket for one.
Fuller one, on off, Harry Brook taps it to the cover fielder.
Serves it down leg, Harry Brook tickles it fine for a brace.
Fuller one, on middle, Ben Stokes drives it through covers for one.
Quicker one, on off, Ben Stokes awkwardly blocks it as the ball goes from beneath his legs and just misses the leg pole. Close!