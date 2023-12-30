Story ProgressBack to home
New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I Live Score Updates
NZ vs BAN 3rd T20I Live: Bangladesh aim to win the series while New Zealand eye a 1-1 finish.
New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I Live Updates: Bangladesh aim to win the series while New Zealand eye a 1-1 finish as the two teams take on each other in the third and final T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Sunday. Bangladesh won the first game by 5 wickets in Napier to take a 1-0 lead before heavy rain forced the second game between hosts New Zealand and Bangladesh to be called off Friday, with the home team on 72-2 after 11 overs. (Live Scorecard)
We are down to the third and final T20I of the series between New Zealand and Bangladesh at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. After the visitors scripted a historic win in the series opener, rain greeted the two teams in Mount Maunganui and had the final say in the second T20I. As it stands, Bangladesh hold an unassailable 1-0 lead in the series and will look to rewrite history books with their first-ever T20I series win in New Zealand. With the second T20I abandoned due to rain, New Zealand are staring at an embarrassing series defeat against a side ranked much lower than them in the T20I rankings. In the second T20I, only 11 overs of play was possible, in which Tim Seifert gave New Zealand a good start, but the hosts lost momentum to some extent after his departure. Bangladesh were once again clinical with the ball and in the field to keep the hosts in check. For New Zealand, Finn Allen has not done much in the two games, but they will be pleased with Tim Seifert finding some form. Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, and Mark Chapman will have to deliver the goods, while James Neesham and Mitchell Santner must come good with both bat and ball. Tim Southee was tidy in the series opener, whereas Adam Milne, Ben Sears, and Ish Sodhi were expensive in the first game, something they cannot afford with the series on the line in the third T20I. Bangladesh have not done much wrong since their famous triumph in the third ODI at McLean Park. The pace trio of Shoriful Isla, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, and Mustafizur Rahman have done wonders for them, while the spin twins Mahedi Hasan and Rishad Hossain have played their part too. After anchoring the chase at Napier, Litton Das missed the second game due to injury, and there are still doubts over his participation in the final game of the tour. Najmul Hossain Shanto and Soumya Sarkar will have to shoulder the responsibility, and they will be hoping for support from Rony Talukdar, Towhid Hridoy, and Afif Hossain. Considering their miserable performance at the ODI World Cup, it has not been a memorable year for Bangladesh, but they now have the opportunity to end the year on a high. Can the Tigers return home with the series trophy? Or will New Zealand spoil their party by denying them the series win? We will find out soon enough.