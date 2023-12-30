New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I Live Updates: Bangladesh aim to win the series while New Zealand eye a 1-1 finish as the two teams take on each other in the third and final T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Sunday. Bangladesh won the first game by 5 wickets in Napier to take a 1-0 lead before heavy rain forced the second game between hosts New Zealand and Bangladesh to be called off Friday, with the home team on 72-2 after 11 overs. (Live Scorecard)