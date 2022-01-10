Story ProgressBack to home
New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Updates: New Zealand In Dominating Position In Ross Taylor's Farewell Test
New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Updates: New Zealand are in a dominating position in the second Test match against Bangladesh in Christchurch.
NZ vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Updates: New Zealand take 395-run lead over Bangladesh.© AFP
New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live: New Zealand are in a dominating position in the second Test match against Bangladesh in Christchurch. New Zealand have taken a 395-run lead over Bangladesh as the home side bowled out the visitors for a below par-total of 126 ahead of Stumps on Day 2. Trent Boult took five wickets for New Zealand in the first innings to complete his 300 wickets in the longest format of the game. Earlier, Tom Latham scored 252 runs and Devon Conway smashed 109 runs in the first of New Zealand's batting. Bangladesh lead the two-match series 1-0 after pulling off a shock in the first Test at Mount Maunganui.
Live Cricket Updates of New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 3, From Hagley Oval in Christchurch
2nd Test, Bangladesh in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2022, Jan 09, 2022
Day 2 | Stumps
NZ
521/6d
BAN
126 (41.2)
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.05
% chance to win
NZ 91%
Draw 7%
BAN 2%
Batsman
Bowler
NZ vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live
Bangladesh are well behind in this game! They will need a miracle if they are to get back in this game. Really do not see that happening though. All they can hope to do is show some fight with either the bat or the ball, whatever they will be asked to do. What I mean by that is, it will be interesting to see if New Zealand do enforce the follow-on or will we have the opportunity to see Ross Taylor bat once more in whites? All of those questions will be answered on Day 3. Do join us for the action which begins at 0330 am IST (2200 pm GMT, previous day) our build-up though begins earlier. Till then, take care and goodbye!
The man of the moment, Trent Boult is up for a chat. He says that it is a special moment and there are some big names on the list as well but it feels good to be on it. Adds that the conditions were good, there was swing as well and they used the most of it. Tells that they are batting well and are looking forward to tomorrow.
It is Trent Boult who leads his team off! Rightly so, he was exceptional on Day 2! Completed 300 Test wickets and ended with a fifer to round off what was a complete day for the Kiwis! They just could not have asked for a better day of Test cricket. First it was Latham, Conway and Blundell who helped them go past the 500-run mark. After declaring, the Kiwi bowlers were on song, Boult and Southee made quick work of the top order. There was some resistance showed from Yasir and Nurul Hasan as the two added 60 but once that partnership was broken, the lower order did not contribute a lot.
OUT! TIMBER! Five-fer for Trent Boult! 301 and counting...! A length ball, around off, was the slower ball. Islam looks to push at it but misses and the ball clips the top of off pole. That will be Stumps on Day 2.
Full ball, outside off. Islam looks to heave it but misses.
BEATEN! A full ball, outside off. Ebadot Hossain looks to drive but gets beaten. Lovely stuff from Kyle Jamieson.
A pacy short ball, outside off. Left alone.
Ebadot Hossain is the last man in.
OUT! TAKEN! Now the set batter, Yasir Ali departs! A short ball, on middle. Yasir Ali pulls it, not quite of the middle as it goes off the toe end of the bat towards deep mid-wicket. Daryl Mitchell there, dives low and forward to take it. Very good catch and also end of a fine knock as well.
The physio is out to have a look! The magic spray does its job and Yasir is fine to continue.
On a length, on middle, tucked away to square leg. It came off the gloves and Yasir Ali looks in a bit of pain here.
Short ball, angling across, just around off. Ali looks to ramp it away but misses.
On middle. Blocked out.
FIVE RUNS! Overthrows! A short ball, on off. Yasir hops and looks to defend and does it uppishly towards point. They take a quick single. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. No back up and it races away to the fence.
Bangs a short ball, down leg. Yasir misses his pull.
Back of a length, on off. Blocked out.
Full and on middle. Gets an inside edge onto the pads.
JAFFA! Absolute beauty! A length ball, around off, swinging in, Ali gets beaten on the inside edge but the ball bounces just in front of the off pole and that saves him.
Boult comes over the wicket and serves a full ball, angling on the pads. Ali misses his flick and gets hit on the pads.A mild appeal for LBW follows.
A full ball, on off, this is driven through covers for a couple of runs.