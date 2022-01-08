Story ProgressBack to home
New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Score Updates
New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Score Updates: Bangladesh's young guns will look to disprove talk of Hagley Oval being a graveyard for visiting teams in the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch starting Sunday.
Bangladesh had beaten New Zealand in the opening Test to take a 1-0 lead in the series.© AFP
New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Score Updates:Bangladesh's young guns will look to disprove talk of Hagley Oval being a graveyard for visiting teams in the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch starting Sunday. The Black Caps see the picturesque central city ground as a safe haven and point to an impressive Test record of six wins, a loss and a draw at the oval. The emerald wicket suits their swing and seam attack and they expect to atone for their shock loss to the tourists in the first Test. New Zealand also have the additional incentive of providing a victorious farewell for senior batsman Ross Taylor in his final Test before retiring from international cricket. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Follow Live Cricket Score Updates of New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 1, From Hagley Oval.
2nd Test, Bangladesh in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2022, Jan 09, 2022
Fantasy Tips
Get Teams
Day 1 | Match Yet To Begin
NZ
BAN
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
% chance to win
NZ 66%
Draw 19%
BAN 15%
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on SA vs IND 2021-22, check out the Schedule and Live Score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
NZ vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live
There is something about underdogs emerging victorious against an overwhelming favourite opponent. New Zealand are the World Test Champions and are playing their best cricket across formats for the last few years. So, when the first Test started of this two-match Test series against Bangladesh everyone expected New Zealand to roll over Bangladesh without breaking much sweat. Instead, Bangla Tigers ended New Zealand’s 17-match unbeaten run in home Tests. There were many other records broken on the way as Bangladesh won their first-ever game against New Zealand across formats on New Zealand soil. They have taken 1-0 lead over New Zealand in this two-match series and are in with a great chance to level the series. It will not be an easy task though as Kiwis will be eyeing a strong comeback as action now moves to Christchurch for the second and the final Test of this series. Ross Taylor will be playing his final Test match and we can expect him and other Kiwi players to come out all guns blazing to level the series and give a fitting send-off to one of their greatest players of all time. Bangladesh outplayed New Zealand in both batting and bowling departments in the first Test as New Zealand’s dangerous four-pronged bowling attack failed to make an impact. Their batting too after a brilliant century by Devon Conway in the first innings crumbled in pressure in the second innings. Bangladesh batting has been a problem for them for quite a long time now but almost everyone contributed in the first Test match with four batters getting fifty in the first innings. One of the, most critical parts of winning a Test match is taking 20 wickets and Bangladesh bowlers delivered with Ebadot Hossain taking a six-wicket haul in New Zealand’s second innings. The victory in the first Test can be the start of a new era in Bangladesh’s Test cricket history and a series victory here will go a long way in taking Bangladesh cricket to new heights. Can they get their first-ever series victory on New Zealand soil? Or will New Zealand bounce back to level the series on their home turf? Either way, we can expect some riveting Test cricket at Hagley Oval in the second and the final Test of this series.