New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Score Updates:Bangladesh's young guns will look to disprove talk of Hagley Oval being a graveyard for visiting teams in the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch starting Sunday. The Black Caps see the picturesque central city ground as a safe haven and point to an impressive Test record of six wins, a loss and a draw at the oval. The emerald wicket suits their swing and seam attack and they expect to atone for their shock loss to the tourists in the first Test. New Zealand also have the additional incentive of providing a victorious farewell for senior batsman Ross Taylor in his final Test before retiring from international cricket. (LIVE SCORECARD)

