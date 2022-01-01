New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score Updates
NZ vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 2, live cricket score: New Zealand will look to consolidate their position on Day 2 of the opening Test against Bangladesh in Mount Maunganui on Sunday after finishing Day 1 at a score of 258/5.
New Zealand will look to consolidate their position on Day 2 of the opening Test against Bangladesh in Mount Maunganui on Sunday after finishing Day 1 at a score of 258/5. On the first day of the Test, batter Devon Conway continued his phenomenal rise in Test cricket, scoring 122. In only his fourth Test, and first since recovering from a broken hand, Conway lifted New Zealand from being one for one to close the day at 258 for five with Henry Nicholls on 32 and Tom Blundell out on the last ball for 11. It is the fourth time in seven Test innings that Conway has passed the 50 mark, and it lifted his average to 71.57, but after setting New Zealand up for a big score he gave his wicket away to an innocuous Mominul Haque delivery. Mominul only put himself on for three overs before the second new ball and claimed the prized scalp of Conway with a harmless delivery that was edged to wicketkeeper Liton Das. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Right then! The visitors will be happy with the wickets they picked in the final session and would look to build on the same. New Zealand, on the flip side, would want Henry Nicholls to bat for long and get close to the 350-run mark. The action continues on Sunday, January 2, 2022. The first ball will be bowled at 3.30 am IST (10 pm GMT, previous day). But the build-up will begin much in advance. Do join us for that. Till then, cheers!
Devon Conway is up for a chat. He says that it was very challenging to bat upfront and the wicket was green. Mentions that it got a lot better lately and is happy to contribute. Tells that Bangladesh bowled pretty well and it was all about being patient. Adds that they are disappointed that they lost Tom Blundell at the end but feels that they are still in a strong position. On his wicket, he says that it is the last way one wants to get out after all the hard work but that's how it goes.
Bangladesh started the first hour of the day really well but looked to have lost their track as the ball kept getting old and there was no movement off it. The pitch too got better and better to bat. Bangladesh bowlers toiled very hard and gained rewards with three wickets in the final session. That would certainly boost their confidence after ending the day on a positive note.
After losing Tom Latham early on and Will Young before Tea, Devon Conway and Ross Taylor batted really well and the runs kept coming at a brisk rate after the Tea break. Taylor was struggling to find the middle of the blade initially but got into his rhythm and struck some beautiful shots but unfortunately, he slipped out once he tried to up his ante. Later, Nicholls came in and made his intentions clear with his aggressive shots. But soon after, Conway was sent back as well and at the stroke of Stumps, they lost Tom Blundell as well. The Kiwis are still in a commonding position though and would look to pile as many runs as possible on Day 2.
What a great comeback by the visitors in the final session of the day. It was all about New Zealand in the first two sessions, but the hosts lost Devon Conway who was well set and then lost Tom Blundell at the stroke of Stumps. Bangladesh would be happy with their bowling performance and would hope to end things early on Day 2.
OUT! CHOPPED ON! Bangladesh do get a wicket in the final over of the day. Back of a length, outside off, Tom Blundell stands up on his toes and looks to punch. Plays a little late as the ball goes off the inside edge and goes back to disturb the stumps. Bangladesh would have loved a couple of wickets in the final session and they have got exactly that. Tom Blundell walks back dejected. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 1!
Short of a length again, on off. Tom Blundell pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a brace.
Back of a length, on off. Henry Nicholls punches it to cover for a quick single. The fielder scores a direct hit at the bowler's end but Henry Nicholls was comfortably home. Good fielding though.
WIDE! A loosener from Ebadot Hossain. Short and well outside off. Left alone. Wided.
Change from both ends. Ebadot Hossain is back into the attack.