New Zealand will look to consolidate their position on Day 2 of the opening Test against Bangladesh in Mount Maunganui on Sunday after finishing Day 1 at a score of 258/5. On the first day of the Test, batter Devon Conway continued his phenomenal rise in Test cricket, scoring 122. In only his fourth Test, and first since recovering from a broken hand, Conway lifted New Zealand from being one for one to close the day at 258 for five with Henry Nicholls on 32 and Tom Blundell out on the last ball for 11. It is the fourth time in seven Test innings that Conway has passed the 50 mark, and it lifted his average to 71.57, but after setting New Zealand up for a big score he gave his wicket away to an innocuous Mominul Haque delivery. Mominul only put himself on for three overs before the second new ball and claimed the prized scalp of Conway with a harmless delivery that was edged to wicketkeeper Liton Das. (LIVE SCORECARD)

