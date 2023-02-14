New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson was on Tuesday ruled out of the England Test series with a recurrence of a stress fracture in his back. Seam bowler Matt Henry will also miss the first Test at Mount Maunganui beginning Thursday as he waits for the birth of his first child. Jamieson, 28, had not played any international cricket since June when he initially suffered the back injury on the tour of England. Jamieson played for a New Zealand XI in a warm-up against England last week without pain, but New Zealand coach Gary Stead said a scan had revealed another fracture.

"It's really gutting for Kyle to have this happen after he'd put so much hard work into getting himself back on the park," said Stead.

"While Kyle's not feeling any pain, the evidence is pretty clear he has a stress-fracture."

Jamieson will return to Christchurch to undergo more scans and faces an extended period on the sidelines.

The uncapped duo of Jacob Duffy and Scott Kuggeleijn will replace Jamieson and Henry in New Zealand's squad for the first Test.

The day-night match is expected to begin on time at 2:00pm (0100GMT) Thursday, despite heavy rain from a tropical storm.

Henry should be available for the second Test in Wellington, which starts on February 24.

